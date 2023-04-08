At US$38.69, Is It Time To Put AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) On Your Watch List?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AdvanSix’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is AdvanSix Worth?

Good news, investors! AdvanSix is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $55.92, but it is currently trading at US$38.69 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, AdvanSix’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from AdvanSix?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for AdvanSix, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ASIX is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ASIX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASIX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for AdvanSix you should be aware of.

