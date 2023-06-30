At US$70.99, Is Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$78.21 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$69.56. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sensient Technologies' current trading price of US$70.99 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sensient Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sensient Technologies Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.21% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sensient Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $68.13, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Sensient Technologies’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Sensient Technologies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sensient Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SXT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SXT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Sensient Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Sensient Technologies has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Sensient Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

