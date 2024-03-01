Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,105.50
    +1.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,025.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,106.00
    +23.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    +1.56 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,060.30
    +5.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2760
    +0.0240 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    13.36
    -0.04 (-0.30%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2633
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5950
    +0.6110 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,453.68
    -259.77 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,678.64
    +48.62 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,910.82
    +744.63 (+1.90%)
     

US fund BlackRock reduces stake in miner Polymetal International

Reuters
·1 min read
The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm BlackRock has reduced its stake in precious metals producer Polymetal International to 7.45% from 9.91%, the gold and silver miner said on Friday.

Polymetal last month said it had agreed to sell its Russian assets to a Siberian gold miner for about $3.7 billion, a deal forced at a knock-down price by repercussions from the conflict in Ukraine.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. fund had doubled its equity position in Polymetal in March 2022 as the company's shares lost around 70% in a few days following Moscow's launch of what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Trading in London was suspended and Polymetal subsequently moved its domicile to Kazakhstan from Jersey, delisted from the London Stock Exchange and relisted in Astana.

Polymetal said in January that Russian investment company ICT Holding had sold its 23.9% stake in the company to a consortium led by the Omani government.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Advertisement