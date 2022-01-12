US Nuclear January 2022 Shareholder Letter

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE):

Dear US Nuclear Corporation Shareholders,

Here we are. It is a new year and we wish all of you a safe, happy, and prosperous 2022. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic is still affecting us all. Please stay well if you can. Our prayers go out to all those we have lost and their families.

On to business:

The COVID pandemic knocked down our revenue in 2020 due to shutdowns, restrictions, and precautions in response to the pandemic. The effects from the pandemic continued into 2021 due to supply chain and labor shortage problems. However, we are on our way back.

2020 Gross Revenue: $1,752,976

2021 Gross Revenue: $2,236,000*, up 27% from 2020

Looking forward, we are VERY optimistic:

The number of RFQs we are bidding on in the $100,000 to $5mm range is way up.

Our core product sales remain strong: Clean drinking water and clean air monitoring equipment Tritium monitoring equipment: new redesigned website for our Overhoff subsidiary

Our drones with forensic and scientific data collection continue to gain popularity and traction. We are currently the only vendor that has fully integrated our payload data with the RadResponder Network, which is used by FEMA, DOE, NNSA, EPA, DTRA, and other local and federal agencies to rapidly identify and react to radiological threats.

In April 2020, US Nuclear moved from three to four fully owned subsidiaries: Technical Associates, Overhoff Technology, ECC X-ray, and the new fully scalable startup Cali From Above. All four have excellent 2022 growth expectations as well as long term potential.

Cali From Above provides drone services, operations, and training, such as: training police and fire department personnel to become competent licensed drone pilots enabling free-lance pilots to bring in additional income as service providers roofing, solar panel, wind turbine, powerline, oil & gas infrastructure inspections residential and commercial real-estate sales presentations creating advertisements for small businesses providing airborne security surveillance for construction sites, shopping centers, and industrial sites assist commercial drone customers to select and buy the best drones and accessories for their needs. drones available with flight times up to seven hours, range up to 10 miles, and small to large payload capacities

Electric Vehicles: Unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, are the first of the vehicles to go all electric. We are well established in the EV drone market. Looking forward to electric cars and trucks: As a group Solar System Resources, Grapheton, and Four Point, with the encouragement of US Nuclear, were one of 20 EV innovators, judged and selected by ‘Charge On Innovation Challenge’ out of 350 of the best engineering companies in this global competition under the patronage of BHP, RioTinto, and Vale mining companies. Competing to electrify huge fleets of ultra-class mining trucks, our group proposed to develop a novel super-capacitor technology that would be used for powering and rapidly charging electric cars and trucks.

Technical Associates has been selling radiation safety equipment to hospitals and medical research institutions since 1946 so we have an extensive network of health and medical customers which will synergize with our investment in Grapheton, a leader in the brain-computer interface revolution.

In my opinion, MIFTI and Grapheton are both poised to achieve rapid growth in 2022.

Very truly yours,

Bob Goldstein

Chairman & CEO, US Nuclear Corp.

*Note: 2021 sales revenue has not yet been audited.

