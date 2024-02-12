US Senator wants airline, credit card CEOs to testify on fees

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Durbin speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday asked the CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Visa and Mastercard to testify at an April 9 hearing on credit card competition, according to letters seen by Reuters.

Senator Dick Durbin said in a statement to Reuters that American Airlines and United Airlines have "aggressively opposed efforts to bring competition to the credit card market in order to protect the billions of dollars in windfall profits their companies collect through their co-branded credit cards."

The airlines and credit card companies did not immediately comment.

