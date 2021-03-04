US Vermouth Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type and Distribution Channel

The vermouth market in the US was valued at US$ 1,543. 24 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,699. 52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 3% from 2020 to 2027.

Vermouth is a fortified wine that is aromatized and flavored with various herbs and other botanicals.Currently, consumers are more conscious of their alcohol intake.



Hence, past few years have seen an augmenting demand for lower-alcohol serves.Vermouth is a suitable alternative to spirits used in cocktails as it has a lower alcoholic content and it is not punchy in flavor.



Thus, vermouth is witnessing an increase in demand as a base in cocktails, such as Adonis, and even for direct consumption as a low alcohol beverage. Surging demand for vermouth can also be attributed to rising consumer preference for bitter flavors, lower alcohol consumption, and botanical-based beverages.



Based on type, the vermouth market is segmented into sweet and dry.The sweet segment dominated the market with a revenue share in 2019.



Sweet vermouth, also known as red vermouth, has a significantly sweeter profile than dry vermouth and it usually contains 10–15% sugar.While it is sweet, it is not as intense as sweet liqueurs like amaretto.



Sweet vermouth can also have a notable vanilla aroma mixed with notes of spice and herbs, making it a perfect pair with dark spirits, such as whiskey and brandy.Increasing health consciousness among consumers has led to a rise in the consumption of low alcoholic beverages, such as vermouth.



Additionally, higher inclination toward sweet vermouth due to its taste is driving the vermouth market in the US.



The companies in the US are continuously enhancing their overall business processes to meet the customer demand for high-quality products.Established producers are creating premium vermouth expressions, giving options to trade up within the category.



Vermouth is a wine fortified with herbs, which, along with other ingredients such as spices, fruits, and plants renders it fit for consumption as an aperitif or in the form of a cocktail.This herbal infusion is introduced into a sugar, water, and alcohol solution, which would eliminate certain essences and preserve all the most characteristic flavors of the vermouth.



This beverage finds its best reception in the US, the biggest vermouth buyer globally.Numerous domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the US.



These companies are continually working toward innovation and new product developments of vermouth with improved flavor and taste to attract new consumers and widen their consumer base.



The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.The pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns imposed by governments.



Food & beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, and shutdown of processing plants.The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to other countries in the world.



This is likely to impact the food & beverages industry in the region as, due to the COVID-19, the supply chain is likely to get affected and may negatively impact the US vermouth market.



Bacardi Limited, Atsby Vermouth (Rhys & Rylee), Davide Campari Milano NV, Imbue Cellars



Contratto, Dolin, F.LLI Gancia & C. SpA, E. & J. Gallo Winery, The Wine Group, and Branca International are among the major players operating in the US vermouth market.



The overall US vermouth market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the vermouth market.

