U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,255.15
    +7.71 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,393.75
    -85.85 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,174.14
    +104.72 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,326.15
    -9.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.11
    +0.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.60
    -12.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    28.00
    -0.15 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2123
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5010
    +0.0390 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4108
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0830
    +0.4480 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,762.82
    +955.16 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.01
    +23.17 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.68
    +12.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

The US should welcome refugees on humanitarian terms, not just economic ones

Vlad Magdalin
·5 min read

In December 1991, about 20 days before the Soviet Union formally disintegrated, my family landed in San Francisco as religious refugees fleeing persecution. I was a 9-year-old kid who had just experienced his first airplane trip and was utterly mesmerized by the skyscrapers of the city’s skyline as we drove past. It felt like arriving into the future.

My parents had almost nothing to their names. No degrees or specialized skills. Not a word of English. Only a few hundred dollars in cash from selling most of our possessions in Russia. They had just learned that half of our “luggage” -- makeshift bags that were hand-sewn by my mother out of used floor rugs — was lost in transit.

Our journey wasn’t made possible by some employer seeking specialized labor, nor by a merit assessment that deemed our family as economically valuable immigrants. Instead, it was made possible by many Americans seeing inherent value in human beings seeking a better life. From people who wrote letters to Congress to increase refugee quotas, to sponsoring families who shared their homes and paychecks and lives to support arriving families, to organizations like World Relief, which funded unsecured loans to pay for airline tickets for those who couldn’t afford them -- all did their part with no expectation of economic gain.

I worry that outlier success stories -- especially those that are filled with considerable luck and privilege like mine -- can send the wrong message.

Integration into life in the United States wasn’t easy. Our family had to rely on welfare for several years as our parents learned English in night classes and attempted many different ways to make a living for our family of eight. Not being able to find a full-time job, my father tried every mail-order contract gig he could learn about -- from cutting out thousands of leather pieces for shoes to soldering electronic boards to order to translation of documents from English to Russian. Eventually, he started his own business repairing and maintaining computers.

In every moment, I saw my parents seeking to pay back what others had selflessly done for us. They taught me there’s dignity to doing good work, even if it’s work that others don’t find glamorous. Even a decade later, our family was still barely scraping by financially. As I was applying to colleges as a senior in high school, our entire family would pack up our minivan on most evenings after dinner to clean dental clinics to make ends meet.

This is the point in my tale where it might make the most sense to insert my own story of living out a wildly unbelievable version of the American dream — especially for a refugee.

I could tell you how after college I co-founded Webflow, a no-code software development company that employs nearly 300 people and is now valued at over $2 billion. And how stories like mine are the reason why we should open our doors to more refugees to come to the United States.

However, I worry that outlier success stories -- especially those that are filled with considerable luck and privilege like mine -- can send the wrong message. These tales can imply that the value and worth of immigrants and refugees are primarily economic. I worry that especially now, at a time when immigration has become a politically polarizing issue in this country, the conversation about the value of immigrants will continue shifting toward being purely merit-based.

Too often, if “merit” is the criterion, human beings are seen as worthy of joining our country if and only if they’re the “best of the best” or the “cream of the crop” in some skill or industry. In such cases, people are judged solely by how much economic value they can create in the short term.

Yes, merit-based immigration has an important place in our economy to solve shorter-term skill gaps in various industries. But if we only focus on that, I believe that our nation will have lost an important part of its character and heritage. We shouldn’t reduce our efforts to offer a safe haven to people whose lives are threatened back home. Turning our backs on the most vulnerable only to focus on the most economically advantageous would betray the spirit of what I believe makes the United States a beacon of hope and opportunity for so many people.

The good news is that you can get outsized economic benefits in the longer term by accepting more refugees. I know this because for every startup founder story like mine, there are hundreds of thousands of hard-working refugees who needed some help at first but are now contributing massively to our tax base as nurses, doctors, lawyers, firefighters and business owners. In fact, refugees have the highest rate of entrepreneurship.

After experiencing hardship and oppression in their originating countries, refugees have unparalleled drive to make a better living for themselves, their families and their communities -- which helps lift our entire economy.

My hope is that more people are given this kind of opportunity and that more industry leaders will start to advocate for immigration on humanitarian terms -- not just economic ones. It will make our economy stronger in the end.

When given the chance to live freely without fearing for our lives, my family and so many others like us will work harder than most to contribute to society. Why? Because we feel a deep sense of gratitude to a nation that welcomed and accepted us because of, first and foremost, who we are as human beings.

Dear Sophie: What is a diversity green card and how do I apply for one?

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss narrowly reject tax hike to fight climate change

    Exit polls on Sunday indicated that Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hiked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases. The Alpine country has been experiencing an outsized impact from climate change. Switzerland has faced a rise in temperatures that is twice as fast as the global average, the government says.

  • Supreme Court revives LinkedIn case to protect user data from web scrapers

    The Supreme Court has given LinkedIn another chance to stop a rival company from scraping personal information from users' public profiles, a practice LinkedIn says should be illegal but one that could have broad ramifications for internet researchers and archivists. LinkedIn lost its case against Hiq Labs in 2019 after the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the CFAA does not prohibit a company from scraping data that is publicly accessible on the internet.

  • Countries Where Bitcoin Is Legal & Illegal

    Many countries do not have consistent laws regulating Bitcoin. It is regulated in most countries, and some have banned it entirely.

  • The G7's billion-dose pledge, heralded by Biden, doesn't add up

    President Biden claimed at the conclusion of the G7 summit on Sunday that his plan to buy 500 million Pfizer doses to share with the world had “generated a commitment by the rest of our colleagues in the G7 that they would provide another half billion.”Why it matters: The 1 billion-dose pledge was the headline announcement from the summit — a signal that the U.S. return to the global table was producing results. But the numbers don’t add up.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in

  • Welcome to the summer of quitting. Why many of us are saying goodbye to our jobs

    Pent-up demand, pandemic savings, back-to-office mandates -- experts say it will all add up to a historic wave of people leaving their jobs.

  • BOE’s Bailey Says Sterling Libor Switch Is ‘Pretty Much’ There

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the issues thrown up in the transition away from sterling Libor appear to have been addressed, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Monday, delivering a confident assessment of the U.K.’s exit from the discredited benchmark.Britain, the home of Libor, is making faster progress than the U.S. and Japan. U.K. replacement rate Sonia, the Sterling Overnight Index Average, has seen widespread take-up the derivatives market, and firms were instructed in April to stop issui

  • Hedge Funds Look for RBA’s Lowe to Kickstart Aussie Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are bullish on the Australian dollar, and two key events this week may vindicate their convictions.Australian jobs data and a speech by central bank Governor Philip Lowe could provide the trigger for the Aussie to rise above 78 U.S. cents before it encounters resistance at 80 cents. Leveraged funds hold a net long position of 20,509 contracts in the currency in the week ended June 8, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.The Aussie has been la

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • Yes, Vaccine Mandates Are Legal. A Texas Judge’s Decision Should Encourage Employers.

    In a hugely important decision, on Saturday a federal district judge in Texas upheld a hospital’s right to require its employees to receive Covid-19 vaccines, and rejected claims that it violated federal law or coerced employees. The judge’s decision explicitly rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that Houston Methodist Hospital is engaged in Nazi-style medical experimentation by requiring its employees to vaccinate to protect staff and patients from Covid-19. It should give employers—especially those dealing with vulnerable populations, like hospitals, prisons, schools, nursing homes, and daycares—courage to require their employees to get the safe, effective Covid-19 vaccines.

  • JPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise -CEO

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates. "We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest at higher rates," Dimon said during a virtual conference held by Morgan Stanley. "So our balance sheet is positioned (to) benefit from rising rates."

  • Here are the biggest short squeezes in the stock market, including Virgin Galactic and AMC Networks

    Below is a new list using the same criteria we used to pull this list of heavily shorted stocks during the Reddit/Robinhood mania in late January. The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 appears to be Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) which more than doubled in four weeks and was 27.82% sold short on June 11.

  • I want to take a life-insurance policy out on my husband. He says ‘hell will freeze over’ before he’s worth more dead than alive

    ‘The pandemic sent my life back to the 1950s, as I had to cook, provide tech support and homeschool our child.'

  • 3 Reasons Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.

  • Meme-stock traders start to converge on shares of insulin-monitor maker Senseonics

    Senseonics is flying as high short interest and a huge surge in social media mentions fuels another “Memic Monday.”

  • Walton Family, World’s Richest, Raises $2.1 Billion From Walmart Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Members of the Walton family have sold 16.7 million shares of Walmart Inc. this year as they try to keep their stake in the world’s biggest retailer from ballooning amid the company’s stock buybacks.The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold $430 million worth over the past week, taking their total sales to almost $2.1 billion since Jan. 1, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The notifications were filed on behalf of second-generation family members Alice, Rob and

  • Lordstown Motors shares slammed premarket as CEO and CFO resign

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares slid 14% premarket, after the electric pick-up truck company announced a series of sweeping changes in its leadership team on Monday, as it seeks to transition from the research and development phase to the commercial production stage of its business. Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the company with immediate effect. The company has engaged an executive search firm to help find permanent CEO and CFO. In the

  • Nvidia Is in Rally Mode: Here's How High It Can Go

    Nvidia has been ripping higher over the past month, easily running to new all-time highs. How far can it go from here?

  • Pipeline Stocks Can Gain as Oil Rises. One to Buy and One to Sell.

    Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides says energy- infrastructure stocks can gain as oil prices stay strong and companies are able to transport more fuel.

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown's CEO, CFO resign, shares slump

    (Reuters) -Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday announced the sudden departure of its chief executive and finance head, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year, sending shares down more than 20%. The resignations of founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez come as the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. Burns is Lordstown's largest shareholder with a stake of more than 26%, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Tanzania’s President Urges Central Bank to Prepare for Crypto

    The president's speech follows El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.