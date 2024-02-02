V.F. (VFC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

V.F. (VFC) ended the recent trading session at $16.67, demonstrating a -0.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.

Shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland witnessed a loss of 0.65% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of V.F. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.81, showcasing a 27.68% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.26 billion, indicating a 7.55% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $10.99 billion, representing changes of -29.05% and -5.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.78% decrease. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, V.F. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.82 of its industry.

We can also see that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

