On December 20, 2023, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $226.4 each, resulting in a total sale value of $580,626.

Vail Resorts Inc is a leading mountain resort operator in the United States. The company owns and operates several ski resorts, including the famous Vail Ski Resort in Colorado. Vail Resorts Inc is known for providing exceptional ski experiences and has expanded its operations to include lodging, dining, and other recreational activities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,565 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

Vail Resorts Inc Director Hilary Schneider Sells 2,565 Shares

Shares of Vail Resorts Inc were trading at $226.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.442 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.71, which is above the industry median of 19.52 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $226.4 and a GF Value of $314.87, Vail Resorts Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sale by Director Hilary Schneider may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

