Value Creation and Public Markets Opportunities: Hear from Cruiser Capital’s Keith Rosenbloom, Live From the 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

CorpGov hosted a fireside chat with Keith Rosenbloom, Founder and Managing Partner of Cruiser Capital, live at the 3rd Annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum in West Palm Beach, Florida. The in-person interview was joined by CorpGov Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and they discussed a range of topics including the importance for companies to act in the best interests of all their stakeholders without public activist confrontations by engaging in value creation and open discussions, how shareholders can improve corporate governance by listening to stakeholders and other topics.

Mr. Rosenbloom also discussed aggregates producer CRH plc (Nasdaq: CRH), which his fund owns. He expects the company to attract more investor attention after moving its listing to the U.S. from England and the anticipated addition to major stock indexes.

Watch the full recording below:

About Cruiser Capital

Cruiser Capital is a concentrated, research intensive investment firm focused on Industrials and Financials. We use a value-based approach to identify public companies trading at material discounts to private market values within our sector strike zone. We invest in high quality management teams, as well as turnaround opportunities in underperforming businesses. We often seek constructive dialogue with companies in our space. At times, we are activist investors. The firm was founded in 2012. Our partners add nearly 90 years of relevant investment experience to the firm.

About Keith Rosenbloom

Keith has managed the Cruiser Portfolios since inception. He has over 25 years of investing experience with an emphasis on applying traditional value oriented private equity techniques to public and private special situations. Prior to founding Cruiser, Keith co-founded and managed the CARE Capital Group, an investment company focused on investing in hedge funds and creating alternative investment opportunities. Prior to CARE Capital, Keith co-managed Comvest Venture Partners, a private equity and bridge loan fund, and served as Director of Merchant Banking for Commonwealth Associates. Keith graduated cum laude from Yale University.

Story continues

Contact:

CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

The post Value Creation and Public Markets Opportunities: Hear from Cruiser Capital’s Keith Rosenbloom, Live From the 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum appeared first on CorpGov.