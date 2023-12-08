Should Value Investors Buy Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD). NOMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.42. NOMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.82 and as low as 7.48, with a median of 9.54, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that NOMD has a P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NOMD's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.14. Over the past year, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.09.

Finally, we should also recognize that NOMD has a P/CF ratio of 8.68. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NOMD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.80. Over the past year, NOMD's P/CF has been as high as 10.37 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 8.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nomad Foods Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOMD is an impressive value stock right now.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

