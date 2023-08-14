ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm is known for its strategic value-based investment approach, focusing on acquiring significant ownership stakes in companies it believes to be fundamentally undervalued. The firm's portfolio for the reported quarter comprised of 9 stocks, with a total value of $6.43 billion.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were FI (22.85%), KKR (17.88%), and STX (12.93%). The distribution of these holdings provides insights into the firm's investment focus and strategy for the quarter.

ValueAct Capital's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Key Trades of the Quarter

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s top three trades for the quarter involved Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE), and Insight Enterprises Inc (NAS:NSIT).

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT)

The firm reduced its investment in Spotify Technology SA by 450,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.98%. The stock traded at an average price of $144.73 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, SPOT's price was $139.38, with a market cap of $27.13 billion. The stock has returned 12.74% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 4/10, respectively. SPOT's valuation ratios include a price-book ratio of 12.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.91, and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 2,784 shares of CBRE Group Inc during the quarter, bringing its total holding to 9,237,748 shares. This trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $74.84 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, CBRE's price was $84.65, with a market cap of $26.23 billion. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 8/10, respectively. CBRE's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 12.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84, and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

Insight Enterprises Inc (NAS:NSIT)

The firm purchased 514 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc during the quarter, bringing its total holding to 4,511,630 shares. This trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $134.4 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, NSIT's price was $148.48, with a market cap of $5.28 billion. The stock has returned 58.52% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 9/10, respectively. NSIT's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.46, and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

In conclusion, ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to value investing, with a focus on undervalued companies that offer potential for significant returns. The firm's key trades and top holdings provide valuable insights into its investment strategy and market outlook.

