Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Valvoline is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$186m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$622m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Valvoline has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Valvoline's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Valvoline.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Valvoline's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 34% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Valvoline's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Valvoline. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 87% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

