Varonis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $898,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $154.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $100.9 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $499.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Varonis expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $115 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 13 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $617 million to $625 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNS