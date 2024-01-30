Vaxxinity, UF Join Forces Against Neurodegenerative Diseases

By Daniella Parra

Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX) said it’s with the University of Florida’s Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease (CTRND) to develop vaccines for diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The collaboration aims to understand and neutralize toxic brain proteins, Vaxxinity said. UF researchers will conduct preclinical studies to evaluate candidates and potentially offer new therapeutic options for neurodegenerative diseases, it said.

“Our work with UF will drive a deeper understanding of how to neutralize toxic proteins in the brain implicated in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” said Mei Mei Hu, CEO of Vaxxinity. “This work builds upon years of research on our synthetic peptide technology platform to target endogenous proteins, and can help us to develop better candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the future.”

Contact:

Healthcare Edge

Editor@Executives-edge.com