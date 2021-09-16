U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.43
    -0.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,823.63
    +9.24 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,187.57
    +26.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.39
    +4.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.62
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    -39.60 (-2.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.90 (-3.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0056 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7020
    +0.3420 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,697.16
    -398.53 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.69
    -8.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Vector Solutions Recognized for Top Training, Technology Solutions

Vector Solutions
·3 min read

Wins Silver Brandon Hall Group Award, Receives Training Industry Top 20 Recognitions

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, workforce management and risk communications, has been recognized by various industry organizations for its innovative, cutting-edge training solutions and programs for the world’s most critical industries. In addition to earning a 2021 Brandon Hall Group Silver Award, Vector was also recognized twice by Training Industry as both a Top 20 Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness Training Company and as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Program.

“Receiving our tenth Brandon Hall Group award, as well as our two recognitions from Training Industry, is an honor and showcases the Vector’s team innovative spirit and dedication to industry-focused solutions as we carry out our mission to help organizations make safer, smarter, better decisions,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “These prestigious honors demonstrate not only Vector’s commitment to transform the learning experience for lifelong learners, but also build upon a common goal shared by all to make our communities stronger and safer.”

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program is the most prestigious awards program in the industry and recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. Vector Solutions earned a 2021 Silver Award in the Best Use of Virtual Worlds for learning category for its entry, “High Voltage Switching Simulator: Using Virtual Reality to Train Employees and Mitigate Risk.” Vector’s High Voltage Switching Simulation Training was developed in partnership with a client to simulate the dangerous procedure of high voltage switching, which involves working in and around substations rife with potential electrical and chemical hazards. By creating this interactive training simulator, organizations can now train their employees on this practice as often as needed, without bringing harm to them or any expensive equipment. Vector has now received a total of ten Brandon Hall Group awards since 2017.

Vector’s placement on two Top 20 lists by Training Industry continues the company’s annual streak of recognition by the organization as Vector was named to both the Top 20 Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness Training list and the Top 20 Online Learning Library Program. Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20 lists was based on the following criteria:

  • Breadth and quality of courses and content

  • Quality of features and capabilities

  • Industry visibility, innovation and impact

  • Strength of clients and geographic reach

  • Company size and growth potential

For more information about these recognitions, visit:

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 35 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

CONTACT: Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Probe found 'undue pressure' from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings

    An investigation conducted by law firm Wilmerhale concluded that leaders of the World Bank applied "undue pressure" to secure changes aimed at improving China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" and those of other countries in the 2020 report. The report cited "direct and indirect pressure" from senior staff in the office of then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to change the report's methodology to boost China's score, and said it likely occurred at his direction. It said it found that then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva, now the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and a key adviser pressured staff to "make specific changes to China's data points" and boost its ranking, at a time when the bank was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Moderna President details new clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Presdient Stephen Hoge joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest infomration about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Co-op criticised after announcing new partnership with Amazon in bid to double online sales

    The GMB union said the partnership was ‘disappointing’ given the retailer’s ethical brand

  • Is an Annuity a Good Investment?

    Annuities are popular financial products that often guarantee income throughout the course of your retirement. While you may even have access to customizable features and riders, you’ll likely have to pay high fees and may also end up taking home … Continue reading → The post Is an Annuity a Good Investment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘I worry what’s going to happen’: how Covid has made airline work risky and exhausting in the US

    As flight attendants are forced to manage disruptive passengers, other workers in the industry get by with no health insurance or sick leave ‘It’s a whole new ballgame out there right now and it’s a different type of passenger we’re seeing right now,’ one flight attendant said. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock From mass furloughs, voluntary job losses and retirements, to understaffing problems and a surge in cases of harassment and assaults by unruly passengers, work

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • Job hunters are putting their vaccination status on LinkedIn and résumés. Should you do the same?

    By the end of August, the share of job postings on Indeed.com mentioning vaccination requirements rose 242% from the same point in July

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy in September

    They're a little tougher to find than they were just a few months ago, but there are still some quality stocks at reasonable prices out there.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.