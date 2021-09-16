Vector Solutions Recognized for Top Training, Technology Solutions

Wins Silver Brandon Hall Group Award, Receives Training Industry Top 20 Recognitions

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, workforce management and risk communications, has been recognized by various industry organizations for its innovative, cutting-edge training solutions and programs for the world’s most critical industries. In addition to earning a 2021 Brandon Hall Group Silver Award, Vector was also recognized twice by Training Industry as both a Top 20 Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness Training Company and as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Program.

“Receiving our tenth Brandon Hall Group award, as well as our two recognitions from Training Industry, is an honor and showcases the Vector’s team innovative spirit and dedication to industry-focused solutions as we carry out our mission to help organizations make safer, smarter, better decisions,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “These prestigious honors demonstrate not only Vector’s commitment to transform the learning experience for lifelong learners, but also build upon a common goal shared by all to make our communities stronger and safer.”

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program is the most prestigious awards program in the industry and recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. Vector Solutions earned a 2021 Silver Award in the Best Use of Virtual Worlds for learning category for its entry, “High Voltage Switching Simulator: Using Virtual Reality to Train Employees and Mitigate Risk.” Vector’s High Voltage Switching Simulation Training was developed in partnership with a client to simulate the dangerous procedure of high voltage switching, which involves working in and around substations rife with potential electrical and chemical hazards. By creating this interactive training simulator, organizations can now train their employees on this practice as often as needed, without bringing harm to them or any expensive equipment. Vector has now received a total of ten Brandon Hall Group awards since 2017.

Vector’s placement on two Top 20 lists by Training Industry continues the company’s annual streak of recognition by the organization as Vector was named to both the Top 20 Employee Health, Safety, and Wellness Training list and the Top 20 Online Learning Library Program. Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20 lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of courses and content

Quality of features and capabilities

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 35 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

