Veeco Instruments Inc CEO William Miller Sells 30,000 Shares

On January 17, 2024, William Miller, CEO of Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Veeco Instruments Inc is a manufacturer of semiconductor and thin film process equipment. The company's technology is used to make LEDs, power electronics, hard disk drives, MEMS, wireless chips, and optical system components. Veeco's equipment is utilized by various industries, including lighting, display, data storage, semiconductor, and scientific research.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Veeco Instruments Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 12 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Veeco Instruments Inc were trading at $30.07, giving the company a market cap of $1.833 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.20, surpassing both the industry median of 26.98 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price at $30.07 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.76, Veeco Instruments Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

