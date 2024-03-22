Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO), a company specializing in the development, manufacture, sale, and support of semiconductor process equipment, has reported an insider sell transaction by CEO William Miller. According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 24,201 shares of the company on March 21, 2024.Over the past year, William Miller has sold a total of 84,201 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells for Veeco Instruments Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc CEO William Miller Sells 24,201 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Veeco Instruments Inc were trading at $35.3, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.986 billion. The company's stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that it is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value.

Veeco Instruments Inc CEO William Miller Sells 24,201 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

