This Velocity Minerals Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Velocity Minerals Ltd.'s (CVE:VLC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Velocity Minerals

The insider Robert Kopple made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$81k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.13 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.15. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Robert Kopple bought 967.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$0.17. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Velocity Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Velocity Minerals insiders own about CA$5.8m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Velocity Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Velocity Minerals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Velocity Minerals (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

