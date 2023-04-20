VEON’s Beeline Kyrgyzstan Achieves International Cybersecurity Certification

VEON Ltd.





Kyrgyzstan Operator obtains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification from British Standards Institute underscoring commitment to high standards in information security

Amsterdam, 20 April 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that Beeline Kyrgyzstan, its operating company in Kyrgyzstan, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, a global standard of compliance for information security management systems.

Beeline Kyrgyzstan successfully passed the security audit performed by the British Standards Institute (BSI), the national standards institute of the United Kingdom, after rigorous testing, analysis and evaluation of its information security management systems.

“Like all VEON Group companies, Beeline Kyrgyzstan is committed to providing reliable and secure online services to our breadth of corporate and individual clients,” stated Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “As we continue to serve our customers with the products that enable local value generation, we never lose our focus on information and cybersecurity, constantly improving our processes and capabilities. This certification is further proof of this focus in Kyrgyzstan.”

"This is a significant achievement that reflects our unwavering dedication in protecting data assets, and in improving our information security processes and applications – which, in turn, enables our commitment to the highest level of security for the data of our B2B clients, individual customers and employees” said Andrey Pyatakhin, CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan. “Getting this certification confirms the high standards we set for ourselves as an organisation.”

The digitalization of VEON’s markets and the continued roll-out of VEON’s digital operator strategy comes with an increasing necessity for protecting commercial and personal data. Beeline Kyrgyzstan obtaining this international certification of information management systems underscores VEON’s track record of increasing its security standards and improving its procedures, practices and capabilities in data management.

