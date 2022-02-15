Vera Bradley Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2022 List

Company recognized as #1 on Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers

Vera Bradley Logo

Vera Bradley Logo

Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2022 Logo

Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2022 Logo

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American lifestyle company, announced today that it has been awarded the #1 ranking on the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 9, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.



Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Based on the results of the study, Vera Bradley is delighted to be recognized as #1 on the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2022.

“Our co-founders Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller created a very special culture when they started Vera Bradley in 1982, and that legacy has endured for 40 years because of the associates who live our core values of community, kindness, optimism and empathy every day,” commented Rob Wallstrom, CEO of Vera Bradley, Inc.

Wallstrom continued, “Vera Bradley’s purpose statement is ‘to make the world a brighter place,’ not only for our customers and communities, but especially for our associates. We are extremely honored to receive the #1 ranking on the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers 2022 and be recognized for our commitment to making Vera Bradley a wonderful place to work.”

Story continues

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP, Investor Relations

(260) 207-5116

jbentley@verabradley.com

Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

MediaContact@verabradley.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8994422b-9f10-4564-b575-c237b2016753

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f3e9ed2-9e43-4b0f-92c1-4684a544dbf4



