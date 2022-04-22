U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

VERB to Begin Hosting Doll 10 Beauty Solutions’ Livestream Shopping Events on the MARKET Platform in May

Verb Technology Company, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc.
Verb Technology Company, Inc.

Leading clean and cruelty-free beauty brand Doll 10 is set to launch a series of events on the MARKET livestream shopping platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that Doll 10, a leading brand of clean beauty products that use naturally derived ingredients, will begin hosting livestream shopping events on MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, in May 2022. The events will be livestreamed from Doll 10’s standalone store on MARKET and will be open to the public.

Doll 10 was founded by former wellness doctor and chiropractor Doris Dalton to provide high-performance beauty products for women that are clean, cruelty-free, and clinically proven. Powered by 10 skin repairing ingredients that provide nutrition to the skin, Doll 10’s line of beauty products is formulated without sulfates, without parabens, and without 1,300+ banned, harmful ingredients.

“I am delighted to start livestreaming on MARKET’s cutting-edge platform to make our products available 24/7 to a wide audience of women,” said Dr. Dalton, President of Doll 10. “I created Doll 10 to make women feel beautiful with products that are good for their skin. By demonstrating our natural beauty products – such as the T.C.E Super Coverage Talc-free Serum Powder, the T.C.E Super Coverage Treatment Concealer, and the Lash Miracle Lifting Mascara – making them easily available for purchase during the live event, and answering questions from live viewers, we are expanding our reach dramatically so that women can steal 10 minutes out of their day to get ‘dolled up.’”

“We are very pleased to welcome Doll 10 and Dr. Doris Dalton to MARKET,” said John Rizzo, SVP, Content and Brand Partnerships. “Doll 10 has become a global success on QVC and HSN, and we are thrilled that it is adding a new distribution channel with powerful livestream capabilities that allow interaction with viewers and an always-open storefront. Doll’s livestream events will also be available for viewing as shoppable replays on Doll 10’s standalone store. We are gearing up for more events as we get closer to our themed category festivals in the summer.”

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:
VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/
VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co
VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/
VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ
Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store
Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, 10-KA, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech



