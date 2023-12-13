Verbio's (ETR:VBK) Dividend Will Be €0.20

The board of Verbio SE (ETR:VBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 7th of February, with investors receiving €0.20 per share. The dividend yield is 0.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Verbio's stock price has reduced by 37% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Verbio's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Verbio was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 156.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 7.0%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Verbio Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Verbio has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was €0.10 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. Verbio has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Verbio has grown earnings per share at 38% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Verbio's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Verbio's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Verbio you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

