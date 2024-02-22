Dan Bodner, Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), executed a sale of 30,000 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 364,966 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Verint Systems Inc is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. The company helps organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions by providing them with actionable intelligence.

The insider transaction history for Verint Systems Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Verint Systems Inc Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner Sells 30,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Verint Systems Inc's shares were trading at $31.61 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.920 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 761.75, significantly above both the industry median of 27.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is Significantly Undervalued. With a share price of $31.61 and a GF Value of $48.88, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.65.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

