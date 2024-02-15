VeriSign Inc EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas Indelicarto Sells Company Shares

Thomas Indelicarto, EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of VeriSign Inc, has executed a sale of 613 shares of the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $195.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $119,748.29.

VeriSign Inc, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains. The company's registry services operate the authoritative directory of all .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,433 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 62 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, VeriSign Inc's shares were trading at $195.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.78 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 24.65, which is lower than the industry median of 26.57 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, VeriSign Inc had a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, with a GF Value of $238.73 per share, indicating that the stock was modestly undervalued at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by company insiders, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

