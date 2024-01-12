VeriSign Inc EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas Indelicarto Sells Company Shares

Thomas Indelicarto, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of VeriSign Inc, has sold 613 shares of the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $198.12 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $121,418.56.

VeriSign Inc, listed under the ticker symbol VRSN on the NASDAQ, is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,822 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 59 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, VeriSign Inc had a market capitalization of $20.804 billion, with the stock trading at $198.12. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 29.03, which is above the industry median of 26.82 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.81, with a GF Value of $245.28, indicating that VeriSign Inc was considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at VeriSign Inc could be a point of interest for market watchers and shareholders.

