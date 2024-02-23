On February 20, 2024, President & COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $193.21 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,820,000.

VeriSign Inc is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. The company ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, as well as two of the internet's root servers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,423 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 60 insider sells.

VeriSign Inc President & COO Todd B. Strubbe Sells 9,423 Shares

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, VeriSign Inc had a market capitalization of $19.60 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 24.53, which is below the industry median of 27.12 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock was trading at $193.21 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $239.46. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, indicating that VeriSign Inc is considered modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

