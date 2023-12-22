On December 21, 2023, D Bidzos, the Exec. Chairman & CEO of VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN), sold 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

VeriSign Inc is a company that operates a diverse array of network infrastructure, including two of the Internet's thirteen root nameservers, the authoritative registry for the .com, .net, and .name generic top-level domains and the .cc and .tv country-code top-level domains, and the back-end systems for the .jobs, .gov, and .edu top-level domains. VeriSign also offers a range of security services, including managed DNS, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack mitigation, and cyber-threat reporting.

In the past year, the insider has sold a total of 189,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 62 insider sells for VeriSign Inc.

VeriSign Inc's Exec. Chairman & CEO D Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of VeriSign Inc were trading at $205.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.875 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 29.13, which is above the industry median of 26.79 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

VeriSign Inc's stock price of $205.19 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $244.10 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

