Verizon Communications (VZ) Surged on Solid Earnings Results

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Global Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the Ariel Global fund returned +8.40% gross of fees (+8.18% net of fees), compared to the MSCI ACWI Index’s +11.03%, and the MSCI ACWI Value Index’s +9.17% gains. The fund appreciated +13.96% gross of fees (+13.06% net of fees) over the trailing year, underperforming the MSCI ACWI Index’s +22.20% return and ahead of the MSCI ACWI Value Index’s +11.81% return. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ariel Global Fund featured stocks like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services. On March 22, 2024, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock closed at $40.37 per share. One-month return of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was 1.71%, and its shares gained 6.10% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has a market capitalization of $169.726 billion.

Ariel Global Fund stated the following regarding Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Global communications and technology leader, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) also traded higher in the period following solid earnings results, highlighted by postpaid consumer net additions and an upward revision to free cash flow guidance. From a competitive and financial standpoint, we view Verizon to be among one of the best positioned telecoms in the world. The company’s solid long-term fundamentals are underscored by its predictable, recurring revenue streams and ~7% dividend yield. At current levels, Verizon is trading near an all-time low valuation presenting a compelling total return story for patient investors."

A smiling customer receiving customer contact center solutions on their smartphone.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was held by 63 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 61 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.