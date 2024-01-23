How Verizon's Latest Earnings Could Boost Other Telecom Giants

In today’s market, a single earnings report can often set the tone for entire sectors. This is particularly true for Vanguard Communications Services Index Fund (NYSE:VOX), a sector known for its interconnectedness and shared market dynamics. With Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) being up 5% after reporting strong earnings this morning, it’s natural to wonder if this is good news for other telecom giants?

AT&T

AT&T (NYSE:T), with its dividend yield of 6.7%, has long been a favorite among dividend investors. Known for its widespread cellular and broadband services, the company has a strong presence in the communications market. AT&T’s dividend yield is particularly attractive, making it a compelling choice for income-focused portfolios. The company’s expansive infrastructure and ongoing investments in 5G technology underscore its commitment to maintaining a leading position in the telecom industry.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI), with its dividend yield of 5.8%, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), focusing on the ownership and management of communication infrastructure. CCI specializes in wireless towers and small cell networks, essential components in the ever-expanding wireless communication industry.

With a significant dividend yield, Crown Castle offers investors exposure to the strong demand for data and connectivity. The company’s extensive portfolio of towers, coupled with long-term leases with major wireless carriers, provides a stable revenue stream.

Story continues

American Tower Corporation

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), with its dividend yield of 3.3%, is another major player in the communication infrastructure space. AMT operates a global network of wireless communication towers, with a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets. The company’s strategy of leasing space on its towers to multiple tenants, including wireless service providers and broadcasters, results in diversified revenue streams.

Like CCI, American Tower also operates as a REIT, providing investors with a solid dividend yield. The ongoing global expansion of wireless services and the roll-out of 5G networks present growth opportunities for American Tower, potentially leading to increased dividends in the future.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article How Verizon's Latest Earnings Could Boost Other Telecom Giants originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.