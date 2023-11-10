Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Joe Crivelli: Hello, and thanks for joining us to discuss Vertex's third quarter financial results. I'm Joe Crivelli, Vice President, Investor Relations. David DeStefano, our President and CEO; and John Schwab our CFO, are on the call with us today. As a reminder, during this call, we may make forward-looking statements about expected future results. Our actual financial results may differ due to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that our remarks today will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP metrics to GAAP is also provided in today's press release. This conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay via webcast on our Investor Relations website. I'll now turn the call over to David.

David DeStefano: Thanks, Joe. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. Once again in the third quarter Vertex delivered excellent financial results, driven by consistent strong execution. Revenue in the third quarter was $145 million, up 15% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million, up 30% compared to last year's third quarter. This represents an EBITDA margin of 18.4%. In addition, in the third quarter we delivered 18% year-over-year growth in ARR consistent GRR at a SaaS best-in-class level of 96%, NRR of 111% for the second quarter in a row. Average annual revenue per customer of nearly $113,000, up 16% year-over-year. And growth in scaled customer count, representing customers with annual revenues greater than $100,000, up 15% year-over-year for the fourth quarter in a row.

This reflects our ongoing success in the underpenetrated enterprise market. I'm very proud of these results which demonstrate the outstanding effort of our global teams and the pay-off of our multiyear growth investment that began in 2020 and largely wrapped up in the second quarter with the launch of our new ERP system. The result is continued strong revenue growth and now accelerating earnings leverage, something we expect to continue in the fourth quarter and beyond. By investing earnings back into the business over the past three years, we are now selling into new markets and have built a growth engine that we believe will propel us to $1 billion of revenue and beyond. In addition to modernizing our corporate infrastructure, our investment in additional R&D and strategic acquisitions allows us to bring new capabilities and products to market faster than ever.

The expansion of our go-to-market channels has enhanced our revenue opportunity with both new and existing customers. And while these investments impacted Vertex's bottom line from mid-2020 through the first half of 2023, they have now positioned us for growth in the top line margins and shareholder value. I'm extremely confident in where we are as a company. Indirect tax remains the largest form of corporate tax worldwide. And with increasing governmental debt and more diverse forms of commerce, indirect tax is only becoming more complex for global businesses. As such, more and more enterprise and upper middle market companies need trusted solutions like those provided by Vertex. I'd like to now share notable wins from the third quarter that show how we are delivering solutions and a differentiated experience for our customers.

Let's start with some key wins in the SAP ecosystem. We believe the SAP's decision to move from ECC and encourage customers to move to S/4HANA by 2027 will provide a multiyear tailwind for Vertex. Several of our growth investments were focused on furthering our lead in the SAP ecosystem and we continue to accelerate momentum through our joint go-to-market efforts and the most differentiated solutions for SAP customers. This was evident in the sales process with a global pharmaceutical company. Our customer is consolidating multiple deployments of SAP ECC across its enterprise to a single global instance of S/4HANA. As part of this process the customer wanted to standardize how they handled indirect tax. Vertex won this eight-figure deal because of the array of tools we have introduced over the past several years to support the SAP platform including our industry-leading SAP Connector.

References from other customers gave this customer confidence in our ability to support their success. We also won a major piece of new business with a customer in the defense industry. This customer was also undergoing a massive multiyear move to S/4HANA and adding SAP Ariba for purchasing across the enterprise. As part of the process, the customer wanted to standardize on Vertex as they were operating with a mix of Vertex, homegrown and competitive solutions. All-in-all this represented a seven-figure revenue uplift over the life of the 5-year contract for Vertex. It's interesting to note that as a defense contractor, the customer is subject to strict data sovereignty requirements that preclude the use of cloud in certain areas of its business.

Accordingly, we won this major contract in part because we're the only player in the indirect tax software space that will fully support an on-premise installation. A global manufacturer of heavy equipment selected Vertex to support their SAP ERP transformation project in North America. Vertex was chosen thanks to the expanded capabilities we have built in the SAP space including our pre-built certified integration and SAP Plus tools that we acquired from LCR-Dixon. We also landed a major US gas pipeline operator in the third quarter. This customer turned to Vertex due to persistent challenges with a competitive tax solution. The strength of our integration with SAP drove the customer's willingness to replace the incumbent mid-contract. In addition, our technical capabilities our industry-specific content library was a critical component for this new logo.

This is just a sampling of our wins in Q3 within the SAP ecosystem. We've invested heavily to deepen our decades-long relationship and strengthen our alignment with SAP's go-to-market team. In July, Vertex O Series Cloud earned a distinction as an SAP Endorsed App for North America. This premium certification is now reflected in the SAP store. SAP sales professionals are getting wins on the board with Vertex earning commissions and quota credit for co-selling our solution and evangelizing Vertex in their accounts and with their teammates. Accordingly, our pipeline with SAP is building steadily. In 2023, we've seen nearly a five-fold increase in the number of leads from the SAP channel in North America which is extremely exciting as it is a precursor to new additional business wins.

On that point, year-over-year wins on deals referred by the SEB channel have more than doubled so far in 2023. Turning to the Oracle ecosystem. In the third quarter a long-standing customer in the oil field services business moved to the cloud as part of an Oracle OCI cloud conversion. This deal exemplifies two key differentiators for Vertex. The first is our ability to support optionality when it comes to deployment. As I often talk about we can meet our customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. In this case as soon as they were ready we were able to help the customer move from their server-based solution to the cloud seamlessly. The second differentiator this deal demonstrated is the strength and influence of our partnerships.

We have been working closely with our tech and consulting partners to build a combined bill of materials for our customers. In this deal, the triangulation of our go-to-market efforts with Oracle and PwC brought us into the process five to six months earlier. This approach speeds time to value for our joint customers. We also won a new contract with a global provider of property maintenance services that was implementing Oracle Cloud and Coupa. I'm really excited, we are running the same playbook that made us successful in Oracle and SAP ecosystems with middle-market ERP providers and leveraging our strength in Oracle to grow our presence in the NetSuite ecosystem. For example, we won a North American specialty retailer and a North American provider of employee benefit insurance both of which were implementing NetSuite.

In the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, we won a deal with a leading manufacturer of plumbing supplies due to their implementation of big commerce for e-commerce. Let me give you more context on how we are driving our consistent improvement in our -- when our customers have a change in their business, especially M&A or implementation of new commerce channels it typically leads to new opportunities for Vertex. We had several customers increase their entitlements in the third quarter due to acquisitions, including a major US supplier of electric supplies that acquired one of its competitors and a major international conglomerate that acquired a new subsidiary. And our customer success organization, which is one of the key focal points of our growth investments is charged with finding new opportunities with existing customers and driving NRR growth.

In the third quarter, a long-standing customer in the automotive industry added premium resilient content to its Vertex subscription. And a customer in the grocery industry increased entitlements to bring additional subsidiaries under the Vertex umbrella and also added Edge to support its e-commerce channels. Now, turning to Europe. Since 2020, we've gone from having a small presence on the continent to having a fully fleshed-out go-to-market team a full array of products laser-focused on European enterprise customers and an impressive slate of reference customers ready to rise to the occasion and evangelize on Vertex's behalf. And even though the European economy has been slow in 2023, we have built our presence there to pay dividends for years to come not just in the short term.

A finance executive overseeing the implementation of a tax solution.

I already highlighted the European deal we won in the pharmaceutical industry. But we also won the largest VAT compliance deal in our history with a European publisher. This deal was driven by a customer desire to improve controls and reduced risk in VAT compliance across 24 different countries. We won this business in part because of the reference accounts we were able to provide in Germany. In fact, we were the only competitor that could provide viable references in that market. In the past, that was a very simple and easy to calculate tax. The European VAT tax regulations were nothing like the 12,000 different jurisdictions we deal with in the US. Generally speaking, there is one VAT rate per country. But that is getting more complex and the global expansion of e-invoicing regulations will only exacerbate it.

E-invoicing is a global trend that is accelerating and there are no signs of it slowing down. Over 50 countries have already adopted different forms of reporting requirements and several other major economies, including France and Germany have indicated they will soon follow suit. Simply put e-invoicing requires companies to remit information on sales and the associated VAT calculation in real time, at the point of purchase so governments can reduce the VAT gap, which is the difference between what they expect to collect and what they actually collect. To address, the e-invoicing opportunity in October at Vertex Exchange, our North American user conference, we formally announced our partnership with Pagero as the CEO joined me on stage in front of over 1,000 attendees.

Our partnership with Pagero adds their e-invoicing cloud network to Vertex's tax compliance portfolio, providing our customers with a seamless set of tools for compliance with the latest e-invoicing and continuous transaction control regulations globally. Throughout the conference, we jointly met with customers and discussed how our differentiated single cloud platform helps companies manage continuous compliance for e-invoicing VAT and sales and use tax providing a true global compliance solution. Customers voiced their enthusiastic support for the integrated solution and we came away from the conference with several joint opportunities. Equally exciting, this week we announced a new partnership with Shopify, in which we became the first global tax technology provider to join the Shopify Tax Partner program.

This partnership will enable Shopify's customers to automate tax calculation and compliance on a global scale. We are excited about this partnership with one of the major providers of Internet infrastructure for e-commerce which provides access to entirely new ecosystem of prospects for Vertex. When I think about all we accomplished in the third quarter, it all comes down to a focus on delivering great customer experiences with powerful solutions and trusted relationships and this is what drives our success. At Exchange, I was excited to share that once again Vertex has been recognized with IDC's SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Tax for overall customer satisfaction. This award is incredibly meaningful to me and the Vertex team, not only because we are the only indirect tax technology company to be recognized but because it is based on the direct feedback of customers.

It is the recognition of our relentless commitment to deliver an exceptional customer experience. This is something we do not take for granted and it is essential to be the leader in the middle and enterprise markets. Finally, I'd like to share a few thoughts on the topic that is top of mind for most businesses today: artificial intelligence. Let me quickly highlight what AI means for our business and how we plan to capitalize on the enormous opportunity they present. At Vertex, we've been using AI machine learning for years and now we're moving into generative AI and large language models, which can generate new solutions from existing content. We believe Gen AI has the power to revolutionize how we approach indirect tax software. By combining human ingenuity with Gen AI capabilities we can optimize workflows and elevate user experiences.

Our Gen AI related R&D spend is focus on three main areas: content curation, customer experience and customer data insights. We will be enabling Gen AI copilots within our user interfaces to assist our customers with processes like product categorization or system configuration or to access product knowledge quickly and easily. And on the new product front, we are delivering tools that will help our customers gain additional insights from tax data to make smart business decisions. This is perhaps the biggest area of opportunity for Vertex, because our software has insight into literally every transaction the company executes down to specific SKUs and precise geo-location. This was very well received element of our keynote at the Vertex Exchange and several customers and partners have since stepped forward to be product design partners in these areas of investment, which is consistent with how Vertex secures early adopters and ultimately built its leading position in enterprise market.

John will now take you through the financials. John?

John Schwab: Thanks David and good morning, everyone. Today I'm going to review our third quarter financial results and provide guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Total third quarter revenues grew 14.9% year-over-year to $145 million, exceeding the upper end of our quarterly guidance by approximately $2 million. Subscription revenues increased 14% period-over-period to $121.3 million. Our services revenues grew 19.5% to $23.7 million. And cloud revenue was $54.6 million in the third quarter, up 24.8% from last year. As David mentioned, our customer metrics remained solid. ARR was up 17.8% year-over-year. NRR was 111% and GRR was 96% in the third quarter. And AARPC, which is based on our direct customer count was $112,690 in the third quarter up from $109,170 in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter was $103.4 million, representing a gross margin of 71.3%. This compares with $87.6 million and 69.4%, respectively in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin on subscription software revenue was 78.3% and non-GAAP gross margin on services revenue was 35.3%. Turning to non-GAAP operating expenses. In the third quarter, research and development expense was $15.4 million compared to $9.8 million last year. With capitalized software spend included, total R&D spend was $28.4 million for the third quarter, which represents 19.6% of revenue as compared to 15% of revenue in the prior year period. Our selling and marketing expense was $31 million or 21.4% of total revenues. This is the fourth consecutive quarter that selling and marketing expense has been relatively steady in the low $30 million range, reflecting the moderation of our investments in the go-to-market over the past year.

General and administrative expense was $31 million or 21.3% of total revenues. This is down approximately $2.3 million sequentially as some of the consulting expenses related to our second quarter ERP conversion did not recur in the third quarter. We expect relative stability in G&A expense on a dollar basis going forward, reflecting the conclusion of our heavy growth investment period. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.9 million year-over-year and exceeding the upper end of our quarterly guidance. Operating cash flow was $27.6 million and free cash flow was $9.1 million in the third quarter. As the fourth quarter is usually our strongest cash flow quarter for the year, we expect positive operating and free cash flow for the full year 2023.

We ended the third quarter with $49.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Total bank debt was $47.4 million and our investment securities totaled $8.3 million. For additional liquidity, we also have $200 million of unused availability under our line of credit. Turning to guidance. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect total revenue in the range of $145 million to $147 million, which would represent 11.4% year-over-year growth at the midpoint and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $27.5 million to $29.5 million, which would represent a year-over-year increase of approximately $7.5 million at the midpoint. This results in an increase to our full year financial guidance as follows. We now expect total revenue for the year to be in the range of $562.5 million to $564.5 million, which represents 15% full year growth at the midpoint, up from 14% at the midpoint in our prior guidance.

We are also increasing our full year adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $96.3 million to $98.3 million. Our new adjusted EBITDA guidance represents a year-over-year increase of $18.6 million at the midpoint, an increase of over $2 million compared to our prior guidance. We now expect cloud revenue growth of approximately 25% for the full year compared to 27% previously. This is due to a slight mix shift in the business to higher-margin on-prem software revenue. As a reminder for new deals, we are price-agnostic between cloud and on-prem deployments. David, will now make a few closing comments before we open up for Q&A. David?

David DeStefano: Thanks, John. So to wrap it up, it was another great quarter for Vertex. We have built an execution engine that is delivering strong and durable financial results in what has been a challenging economy for many SaaS companies. We're fortunate that our offerings are a must-have, not a nice-to-have for our enterprise customers. Tax compliance is required in strong and challenging economic time. This is what makes our solution so sticky, and is the foundation of the consistency in our GRR and NRR. With the investments we've made and the results they are delivering, over the next few years we see a clear path to the Rule of 40 metric long-term revenue growth, in the mid- to upper teens and EBITDA margins in the low to mid-20s.

Unlocking this kind of performance was the North Star of our growth investments. And from here on out, it's about delivering the same consistent execution that we have since we went public in mid-2020. I am confident the Vertex team is up to the task With that we'll take your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

