Vertex Pharmaceuticals EVP, Global Research and CSO David Altshuler Sells 4,002 Shares

David Altshuler, EVP, Global Research and CSO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), sold 4,002 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $420.79 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,684,041.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has a portfolio of products and a robust pipeline of investigational drugs designed to treat cystic fibrosis and other serious diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $420.79 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $108.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 30.21, which is higher than the industry median of 29.38 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $349.20, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

