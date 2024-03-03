Vesuvius' (LON:VSVS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) will increase its dividend on the 31st of May to £0.162, which is 2.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.158. This will take the annual payment to 4.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Vesuvius' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Vesuvius' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 34.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.19 total annually to £0.23. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.9% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Vesuvius has seen earnings per share falling at 2.7% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Vesuvius' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Vesuvius that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Vesuvius not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

