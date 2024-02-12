VF Corp President & Chief Exec Officer Bracken Darrell Acquires 65,360 Shares

On February 9, 2024, Bracken Darrell, President & Chief Exec Officer of VF Corp, executed a significant stock purchase, acquiring 65,360 shares of the company. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

VF Corporation, known for its apparel and footwear brands, including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies, operates worldwide. The company's diverse portfolio allows it to serve consumers across various segments, including outdoor, active, and workwear.

Insider transactions are closely monitored as they can provide insights into a company's financial health and management's perspective on the stock's valuation. An insider purchase can suggest that the insider believes the stock is undervalued and has confidence in the company's future prospects.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 65,360 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider activity can be indicative of the insider's belief in the company's potential for growth or a recovery in stock price.

The insider transaction history for VF Corp shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. In the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 0 insider sells, which could be interpreted as a positive signal by market observers.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, VF Corp shares were trading at $15.38, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.640 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.37, with a GF Value of $41.03. This valuation suggests that VF Corp was trading as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often look at insider buying trends and valuation metrics like the GF Value to assess whether a stock might be a good investment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of financial data and market factors when making investment decisions.

