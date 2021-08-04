U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Vibration Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By Material, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Vibration Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Accelerometers, Velocity Sensor), By Technology (Strain Gauge, Variable Capacitance, Hand Probe), By Material, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vibration Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Technology, By Material, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126809/?utm_source=GNW

Vibration Sensor Market Growth & Trends

The global vibration sensor market size is expected to reach USD 8.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increased adoption of these devices in various industries and sectors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and mining, among others for detection of rotating parts and damaged bearings in machines are major factors driving the growth of the market. The usage of industrial IoT and predictive maintenance with vibration sensors for the remote monitoring of machineries is expected to provide opportunities to the market players. Players operating in the market such as VocalZoom and Colibrys Ltd.; among others are developing vibration sensors for industrial internet of things (IoT) for exploiting these opportunities. For instance, in March 2019, VocalZoom launched their non-contact vibration sensors for industrial IoT applications such as machine monitoring.

The growing adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period as vibration sensors are used in these applications such as flight stabilization.In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for accelerometers in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) devices for tracking the rotational motion.

In AR and VR, accelerometers and vibration sensors are used for motion detection.AR and VR are gaining popularity in consumer electronics such as smartphones and gaming consoles, among others. These factors are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players over the forecast period. Moreover, in recent years, there has been a growing demand for these devices in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment, which is expected to fuel the market growth further. Vibration sensors are extensively used for monitoring rotating elements in the Air Handling Units (AHUs) that are responsible air circulation in HVAC equipment.

In airbags, accelerometer vibration sensor monitors rapid deceleration of the vehicle in the event of an impact and convert it into a change in voltage.The electronic control unit subsequently responds by sending a signal to actuate and inflate the protective airbag.

The governments in various countries have mandates the usage of airbags in passenger that is expected to impact the market growth positively. For instance, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has established the 49 CFR Part 595 standard that mandates the usage of airbags.

COVID-19 has positively impacted the market growth in current days.The demand for vibration sensors from various industries, such as chemicals, food and beverages, healthcare, and energy and power, is improving continuously despite the pandemic as the incumbents of these industries are trying to ensure efficient and safer operations of their machinery.

The growing preference for online vibration monitoring is particularly anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Vibration Sensor Market Report Highlights
• Owing the rising demand for displacement sensors in applications such as precision positioning, thickness measurements, and assembly line inspection, among others, the demand for displacement sensor is anticipated to grow in current days
• The growing usage of tri-axial sensors in monitoring the vibrations in multi-axis machine tools, and detect anomalies in the machine tool and work piece are expected to drive their demand over the forecast period
• The demand for piezoelectric ceramics segment is expected to grow owing to the increase in demand for piezoelectric ceramics-based vibration sensors in relaxation chairs used in healthcare sector
• Various regulations such as the American Petroleum Institute (API) Standard 670: Machinery Protection Systems mandate the usage of machinery monitoring systems such as vibration sensors in the refineries. These regulations are expected to enhance the market growth in oil and gas end use segment
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption for detection and prediction of earthquakes and tsunamis in countries such as South Korea, Philippines, and Japan
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126809/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


