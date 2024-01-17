Daniel Menold, Vice President, Finance of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 52,442 shares sold and no shares purchased.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Their research and development efforts are dedicated to a pipeline of products that aim to improve the lives of patients with these serious conditions.

The insider transaction history for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales with 27 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

Vice President, Finance Daniel Menold Sells 10,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc were trading at $23.58. The company's market capitalization stood at $2.748 billion.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, interested parties can refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

