VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Some of our comments today will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by use of words such as will, believe, expect, should, guidance, intend, outlook, projects or other similar phrases are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Therefore, you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them.

During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available on our website in our third quarter 2023 earnings release, our supplemental information and our filings with the SEC. For additional information with respect to non-GAAP measures of certain tenants and or counterparties discussed on this call, please refer to the respective company's public filings with the SEC.

Hosting the call today is Ed Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer; John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer; David Kieske, Chief Financial Officer; Gabe Wasserman, Chief Accounting Officer; and Louie McCluskey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Ed and team will provide some opening remarks, and then we will open the call to questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ed.

Hosting the call today is Ed Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer; John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer; David Kieske, Chief Financial Officer; Gabe Wasserman, Chief Accounting Officer; and Louie McCluskey, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Ed and team will provide some opening remarks, and then we will open the call to questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ed.

Edward Pitoniak: Thank you, Samantha, and good morning, everyone. The third quarter of 2023 is a quarter most REITs are happy to be done with. The REIT Index in Q3 2023 was down 8%, swinging negative for the year after not a great year last year, and October has only continued a negative trend. But while the REIT stock marketplace didn't have a great quarter in Q3 2023, the key question to ask is what a given REIT did in Q3 and now in October to improve its business for the future. At VICI, our answer to this question has a number of elements to it. We played offense selectively. We played defense. We capitalized on certain current conditions. We prepared for potential future conditions. We increased our dividend effective with Q3 2023 and an annualized rate that well exceeds forward inflation expectations and continued rate of dividend growth since 2019 and that is 3x greater than the largest net lease REIT over the same period.

And if there has ever been a period in which one should value a solidly covered and solidly growing dividend, that currently exceeds the 10-year rate. This is it. Finally, in a year in which REIT earnings growth has generally been difficult to come by, VICI's AFFO per share earnings in Q3 grew 10.7% year-over-year. VICI announced within and subsequent to quarter-end, about $1.1 billion of new capital commitments. While most of you have seen the strategic and economic merits of these investments, we know there are some of you who feel that we should have left that capital in a stockpile. Some of you feel understandably that volatility is too high and visibility is too low. We agree volatility is high and visibility is low. And with the market movements of especially the last few weeks, we are sober and cautious about what the market conditions for capital allocation could be from here for how long, no one knows.

But I can tell you that we continue to have high conviction about the commitments we've recently made with Century, with Canyon Ranch and now with Valero. These commitments represented immediately accretive investments in real estate that should have positive impacts on 2024 earnings. These commitments also represent investments in relationships that can and will be the answer in future years to, okay, now that things are back to normal, how are you going to grow, VICI. Again, none of us know when the all-clear signal will sound, but it will in some way and REITs that continue to invest in relationships we'll be best positioned to resume growing when market conditions and values have stabilized. That's what we at VICI did in the recovery out of COVID.

Our situational readiness put us in the position to acquire the Venetian and MGP, investments that are a key driver of our 2023 earnings growth, and we made these investments and many other would be made [technical difficulty] hadn’t been fully readying themselves for recovery. We have been able to undertake our recent investments because of the astute and agile work of Moira McCloskey and the VICI Capital Markets team. Going back to our nearly $1 billion overnight equity raise in early January 2023, VICI has opportunistically raised a total of approximately $1.3 billion of forward equity in 2023, giving VICI a cost of funds for our recent investments to drive the immediate accretion of which we've spoken. We also made defense this past quarter.

During Q3 and subsequent to quarter-end, we played defense by using close to $1 billion of equity in cash and only about $55 million of debt to fund our new capital commitments demonstrating our commitment to our long-range leverage targets. David Kieske and the VICI Finance team also played defense by adding a further $200 million of swap protection since Q2 in anticipation of our 2024 refinancing of $1.05 billion of the legacy MGP 5.625 notes giving us a total of $450 million of swap protection. And while we did all this, our tenants continue to demonstrate the vitality of their businesses, as John will speak of momentarily. I'm very proud of the work the entire VICI team did this quarter against a volatile and difficult backdrop, the VICI team working within one of the lightest G&A loads of any S&P 500 REIT continue to create a culture of excellence and resilience that I'm confident will serve VICI's stakeholders well for years to come no matter what those years bring.

With that, I'll turn the call over to John Payne for an operating and transaction marketplace update, and John will then pass the mic to David Kieske, who will give our financial and guidance update. John?

John Payne: Thanks, Ed. While 2023 has been a volatile year in the real estate sector, as Ed just highlighted, we at VICI have put ourselves in the position on both a capital and relationship basis to not only continue our business but to expand it into new sectors, new relationships and new geographies. In the third quarter, we continued to grow with our partners at Century Casinos by closing our Rocky Gap Casino Resort acquisition in Maryland, and our sale leaseback of four gaming assets in Alberta, Canada, growing our international footprint. Subsequent to quarter-end, we were very excited to announce our entry into the family entertainment sector, through our acquisition of 38 bowling entertainment centers with our new partners at Valero, led by Tom Shannon and Brett Parker, the Valero team is a perfect example of a talented growth-minded operator that has a deep understanding of their consumer recreational trends and the value that a VICI relationship and our capital can bring to their growth strategies.

VICI's tenants are not only continuing to show strong operating results, but are also continuing to invest in capital improvements all over the United States. Caesars is investing over $400 million into just one asset, Harrah's New Orleans. The Venetian just announced a $1 billion plan to further enhance our asset, including almost $200 million in just convention center space. MGM spends hundreds of millions of dollars in CapEx each year on assets throughout Las Vegas and the regional markets. And even our smallest operators are investing millions of dollars each year on growth projects, thereby enhancing the quality of our assets and the productivity of their operating businesses. These reinvestment commitments add to our conviction that we are continuing to construct a high-quality portfolio of assets with the best experiential operators for our investors.

This high-quality classification comes from not only the quality of the real estate itself, but also from the outsized productivity of these assets, productivity that is hard to come by in almost any other real estate sector. No place highlights the health and productivity of our tenants better than Las Vegas. After meeting with Caesar's CEO, Tom Reeg at G2E, which is the largest gaming conference in the United States, one analyst noted that Caesars is on pace for its best October ever. And this is against the backdrop of current macroeconomic uncertainty. Even during these tough times, Las Vegas continues to open new world-class attractions while diversifying its revenue stream and customer base. The opening of the must-see entertainment venue, the sphere world famous events like Formula 1 and the 2024 Super Bowl and a diverse and robust convention and conference schedule all helped showcase that there's no city performing like Las Vegas, that has clearly become the entertainment epicenter of the world.

Outside of Las Vegas, regional performance has continued to be resilient, while many operators in our discussions have cited increased expenses related to items such as insurance or unrated play normalizing against tough comps, regional operations continue to run at very strong profit levels supported by loyal consumers with their respective database. Strategically, we continue to be focused on all fronts: gaming, nongaming, domestic and international to grow our pipeline for VICI's future. In gaming, Danny Valoy and I are in constant dialogue with new potential partners domestically and internationally, and we are just as excited by the ways we can potentially help our current tenants grow through additional tuck-in acquisitions or by utilizing our partner property growth fund in which we seek to fund our tenants high ROI opportunities at our existing assets.

Meanwhile, Kellen Floral has been cultivating invaluable connections and relationships across the family entertainment, sport, wellness, leisure and recreation sectors as we continue pursuing our mission to be the real estate capital partner of choice to best-in-class growth minding operators of unique social infrastructure properties. During this most challenging time of market volatility for everyone, it is more important than ever for our team to continue to grow and deepen our networks and to grow our breadth of opportunities to best position for the years to come. This work is intended to position us to continue to deliver the growth our shareholders have come to expect from the VICI team. Now I will turn the call over to David, who will discuss our financial results.

David?

David Kieske: Thanks, John. It's great to speak with everyone today. The VICI team takes pride in what we've accomplished in 2023, acknowledging the year is not over, but the results we posted last night and last week's Bowlero announcement are exemplary of those accomplishments, as Ed said, we are improving the business, which should benefit VICI and you as shareholders as to 2024 and beyond. Highlighting the transaction we closed last week with Bowlero and we have spoken to many of you about, the deal was immediately accretive to our AFFO given we had prepared by raising forward equity for the transaction many months earlier generating an attractive spread to that cost of capital. From an economic standpoint, the deal is very attractive.

But as John mentioned, it also builds a partnership with a market leader that we and the Bowlero team believe will grow together in the future. Subsequent to funding this transaction, we have approximately $3 billion in total liquidity, comprised of approximately $430 million in cash, $250 million of estimated net proceeds available under our forward sale agreements and $2.3 billion of availability under the revolving credit facility. In terms of net leverage, net debt to annualized Q3 adjusted EBITDA is approximately 5.7x. We have a weighted average interest rate of 4.35% accounting for our hedge portfolio and a weighted average of 6.1 years to maturity. Then as we prepare for our first bond refinancing in early 2024, we have entered into forward starting interest rate swap agreements with an aggregate notional amount of $450 million to date.

Touching on the income statement, AFFO per share was $0.54 for the quarter, an increase of nearly 11% compared to $0.49 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Our results once again highlight our highly efficient triple net model the increase in adjusted EBITDA as a proportion of the corresponding increase in revenue, and our margins continue to run strong in the high 90% range when eliminating noncash items. Our G&A was $14.4 million for the quarter and as a percentage of total revenues was only 1.6%, one of the lowest ratios in the triple-net sector. During the quarter, we increased our quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 per share or $1.66 on an annualized basis, representing a 6.4% year-over-year increase. Then turning to guidance. We are updating and increasing AFFO guidance for 2023 in both absolute dollars as well as on a per share basis year ending December 31, 2023, is now expected to be between $2.17 billion and $2.18 billion or between $2.14 and $2.15 per diluted common share.

Based on the midpoint of our updated guidance, VICI expects to deliver year-over-year AFFO per share growth of 11%, one of the highest expected growth rates across all REITs. As a reminder, our guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any but unclosed transactions, interest income from any loans that do not yet have final draw structures, possible future acquisitions or dispositions, capital markets activity or other nonrecurring transaction items. And as a reminder, we do record a noncash CECL allowance on a quarterly basis, which due to its inherent unpredictability leaves us unable to forecast net income and FFO with accuracy. Accordingly, our guidance is AFFO focused as we believe AFFO represents the best way of measuring the productivity of our equity investments and evaluating our financial performance and ability to pay dividends.

With that, Elliott, please open the line for questions.

