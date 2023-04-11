Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Executes on its Core Growth Strategy

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its “Small Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned 2.83% compared to 2.74% for the Russell 2000 Index and -0.66% for the Russell 2000 Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) is a home healthcare solutions provider. On April 10, 2023, Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) stock closed at $10.37 per share. One-month return of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was 11.03%, and its shares gained 95.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has a market capitalization of $395.816 million.

Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) continues to execute on its core growth strategy of adding to their geographic footprint of respiratory services and recovering from what we call a “rogue” US government commission that erroneously accused the company of mismanagement in their Medicare billing. The company was completely vindicated, and the stock partially reflects the end of that overhang.”

