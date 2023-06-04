Vishay Precision Group's (NYSE:VPG) investors will be pleased with their decent 36% return over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 36%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Vishay Precision Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 28% per year. The average annual share price increase of 11% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vishay Precision Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

