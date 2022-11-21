U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.00
    -20.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,712.00
    -63.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,622.50
    -85.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.40
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    -0.49 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.80
    -12.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.30 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    -0.0073 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1810
    -0.0087 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8600
    +1.5350 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,145.32
    -390.72 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.96
    -20.11 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.39
    +1.87 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Vision Marine Technologies Completes Production Contract for Marine Batteries with Neogy

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
·4 min read
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), the global leader and innovator in electric transition of the recreational boating industry, is pleased to announce it has executed a production contract with Neogy, a division of Groupe Startec Energy, a French manufacturer of specialized batteries and systems.

The production contract provides for Vision Marine’s initial purchase of 240 of Neogy’s customized batteries, which have been designed to the specifications of Vision Marine. The first installment of batteries will be delivered immediately, with the final installment set for delivery by spring 2023. The batteries will be installed in 120 full systems for Vision Marine’s E-Motion™ 180E propulsion system being offered to OEMs. The high voltage, high density, lightweight batteries enable the E-Motion™ 180E to perform at optimal functionality.

Vision Marine’s CEO and co-founder Alex Mongeon stated, “We have entered into this contract with Neogy in anticipation of the commencement of commercial production of our E-Motion™ 180E powertrain system, with such deliveries projected to commence in mid-2023. Neogy has given Vision Marine tremendous support throughout the past year, and we are very excited to expand our relationship with them.”

Global market leader Groupe Beneteau, along with Vision Marine, debuted the 2023 Four Winns H2E runabout powerboat, its first product offering of their seminal partnership. Beneteau has publicly stated that it expects deliveries of the H2E to commence in spring 2023, in addition to working on the production of other electric models across its brand portfolio in partnership with Vision Marine.

"We are excited to be working alongside Neogy and its technical team for the development of our new fully customized high voltage battery for the E-Motion™ 180E powertrain system. This signed production contract will allow us to equip boats to be in production before next summer. It is the final result of a long term co-working relationship, and I cannot wait to receive our first certified batteries," stated Xavier Montagne, Vision Marine’s CTO and COO.

"We are proud to gather all the expertise of the divisions of the Startec Energy industrial group around a high added value joint project contributing to accelerate the electrification of the nautical and leisure fields. With Vision Marine Technologies, Startec Energy intends to build a relationship of trust for a long-term partnership. Our teams and I are looking forward to equipping their boats!” Thomas Debuisser, CEO.

About Neogy

Neogy® has more than 20 years of experience in the design and production of high-performance intelligent batteries from 100 Wh to several MWh. The company has a wide range of applications, both stationary and on-board: industrial, medical, automotive, defense, aeronautics, space, etc.

Neogy® is part of the French technology group Startec Energy®, which is committed to the energy transition. Neogy® capitalizes on the expertise of the companies with which it shares its premises: Clairitec® and BMS PowerSafe®.

Clairitec is an electronic engineering specialized for more than 20 years in the design and manufacturing of graphic displays, and in particular in programmable smart displays, as well as in energy conversion electronics. As generalist design office above all, Clairitec has also developed its own brand of smart chargers under the name of Selfenergy, a brand that specializes in energy conversion and has its own design team.

BMS PowerSafe benefits from more than 20 years of experience in the design and production of Battery Management Systems (BMS), intelligent core essential for the proper functioning, the life span and safety of lithium batteries. French leader in its field, BMS PowerSafe offers Neogy expertise enabling it to design ever safer and more efficient battery packs.

Gathered under Startec Energy, all the expertise of the group's divisions is complementary to bring the most added value to each project.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR), strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Our flagship outboard powertrain (“E-Motion™”) is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. Our E-Motion™ and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational power boats to customers. The design and technology applied to our boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorboat.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when Vision Marine discusses the benefits of the production contract with Neogy and the expected commercial launch of its products, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are outside of Vision Marine’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Vision Marine’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the year ended August 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vision Marine’s periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. https://visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Investor and Company Contact:
Bruce Nurse
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.
(800) 871-4274
bn@v-mti.com 
www.visionmarinetechnologies.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares of all five of these tech giants have fallen a lot in 2022. But their risk levels vary quite a bit.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO in shocking shakeup

    What's old is new again at Disney — Bob Iger is officially back as CEO.

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • Coinbase Stock Extends Slide, Set For All-Time Low, As FTX Collapse Pressures Global Crypto Markets

    Coinbase shares, which traded as high as $429 when it debuted on the Nasdaq last year, are set to open under $43 Monday amid the ongoing fallout from FTX's spectacular collapse.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • World stocks on back foot as China COVID cases rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook. The safe-haven dollar rallied, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in a sign that investors remain alert to global recession risks. Coronavirus outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of strict pandemic restrictions, one factor cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and Monday's lacklustre opening in European stocks.

  • The average 401(k) balance plunged a nasty $29,000 over the past year — but these 3 large-cap stocks have protected investors from the pain (and could do it again in 2023)

    The market is down. But your portfolio doesn’t have to be.

  • Markets will shift to a ‘hope’ phase next year, and investors would be wise not to miss it, says Goldman Sachs

    Our call of the day from Goldman Sachs says the bear market isn't over and it will be a 'volatile' ride to the bottom. But at some point in 2023, the "hope" phase will kick in.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Tank as FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence in Crypto

    High bond yields are reflective of sharply higher rates as well as skepticism about the long-term viability of crypto amongst institutional investors, one investor said.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.

  • Teva names former Sandoz chief Richard Francis as new CEO

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Monday said its current CEO Kåre Schultz will retire on Dec. 31. Robert Francis, former CEO of Sandoz and an executive at Novartis AG and former executive at Biogen Inc. , will become the CEO of Teva. Francis is now the CEO of Purespring Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on kidney diseases, and CEO of Forcefield Therapeutics, a heart function specialist, as well as an operating partner for Syncona Investment Management Ltd. Schultz has been CEO o

  • 5 Things to Know About Devon Energy Stock

    With oil companies reporting massive profits after the recent spike in energy prices, many have been turning their attention to oil and gas stocks. One name, for example, that draws consistent attention is Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), a company with upstream operations that currently offers a mouthwatering forward dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite its popularity, though, smart investors will want to familiarize themselves better with the company, so let's look at some things that provide some insight into this leading energy stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Faces Key Test; Disney Spikes As Bob Iger Returns As CEO

    The market rally faces a key test — the S&P 500 is nearing the 200-day line. Disney spiked as Bob Iger is back as CEO.