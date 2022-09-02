Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Announces Gala Celebration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada, with partners in China, is pleased to announce it will hold a Gala evening September 3rd in Toronto to celebrate a number of important milestones.

The event was timed to coincide with the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, and will celebrate the Company's recent milestones. These milestones include the successful IPO of the Company's common shares on the NASDAQ exchange, it's recently announced agreement with Camosun College, the acquisition of Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd., a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Guangdong Dadus Marketing Research and Promotion Ltd., as well as the Company's non-binding Letter of Intent with Beijing InnoBuddy Technology Co., Ltd to acquire a 75% interest in its subsidiary Shanghai Jinhuiercheng Technology Co., Ltd. , a Chinese education company.

Mr. David Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, commented: "We felt it was appropriate to take a breath and celebrate the many recent accomplishments and look forward to continue building our network of partners to maintain our growth trajectory. We find there is great interest from students who want to learn in their local regions based on North American standards, which will offer them the opportunity to continue their education in North America."

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Markham, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. Since it was founded in 2013, VEDU has educated tens of thousands of students, helping them build a solid academic foundation for successful personal development, including Degree-oriented education, Vocational Training and other Education Services.

The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. The Company has been developing relationships with a number of third parties either through acquisitions or cooperative operating agreements to expand it's market reach, particular in China and other Asian markets.

As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

