Vital Farms Gets Cracking on True Food Kitchen Menus Nationwide

Vital Farms’ new relationship with healthy food haven True Food Kitchen brings ethically produced food to more diners across the country

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do breakfast tacos and a smoked gouda crustless quiche have in common? They’re two dishes on True Food Kitchen’s winter menus that are prepared with Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs! We’ve teamed up with True Food Kitchen to serve our pasture-raised eggs on their crave-worthy menus alongside other intentionally sourced ingredients.



True Food Kitchen is an award-winning restaurant brand and pioneer of wellness-driven dining that shares our values for improving the lives of people, animals, and the planet. Our collaboration is a recipe for success to serve nourishing food that people know they can trust.

“People are flocking to restaurants like True Food Kitchen that source ingredients with integrity and prioritize people and planet,” said Ash Idais, Senior Director of Foodservice at Vital Farms. “We’re excited to raise menu standards together with our pasture-raised eggs from over 300 family farms.”

“We’re thrilled to officially team up with Vital Farms and serve our guests their pasture-raised eggs in several chef-driven dishes on our lunch and brunch menus nationwide,” said Kevin Quandt, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, True Food Kitchen. “We believe every ingredient we serve is an opportunity to do better for ourselves and our planet. We source intentionally from some of the world's most responsible and sustainable farmers and producers and look forward to officially collaborating with Vital Farms as a supplier who follows the same standards.”

Fans can expect more fun promos and consciously crafted seasonal menu items later this spring. Click here to book a brunch reservation at one of True Food Kitchen’s 43 locations: https://www.truefoodkitchen.com/reservation/

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

Story continues

ABOUT TRUE FOOD KITCHEN:

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, and that great tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived. The restaurant brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine–who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand, without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food’s seasonal menu is guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with simple preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative, freshest, in-season ingredients. With the opening of its newest location in Edison, True Food Kitchen will have 43 locations in 17 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

CONTACT:

Media:

Rob Discher

Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Matt Siler

Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com



