Vital Farms Inc CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 27,528 Shares

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL), a company specializing in ethically produced food, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Russell Diez-Canseco, the President and CEO of Vital Farms, sold 27,528 shares of the company on February 12, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vital Farms Inc is known for its focus on animal welfare and sustainable farming practices. The company offers a range of products including pasture-raised eggs and butter, which are distributed to various grocery and foodservice outlets across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 187,946 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Vital Farms Inc, with a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Vital Farms Inc were trading at $15.49, resulting in a market capitalization of $632.354 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.78, which is above the industry median of 18.15 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 0.67, with a GF Value of $23.01, indicating that Vital Farms Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

