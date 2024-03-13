Vital Farms Inc (VITL) President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 31,643 Shares

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL), a company specializing in ethically produced food, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Russell Diez-Canseco, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Farms, sold 31,643 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Vital Farms Inc is known for its focus on animal welfare and sustainable farming practices. The company offers a range of products, including pasture-raised eggs and butter, which are distributed to various grocery and foodservice outlets across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 244,589 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Vital Farms Inc were trading at $20.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $877.712 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.21, which is above the industry median of 18.195 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $21.68, indicating that Vital Farms Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

