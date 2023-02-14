U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.50
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,307.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,586.50
    +46.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.69
    -1.45 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0762
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.43
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1870
    -0.2210 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,820.18
    +174.58 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.31
    -2.18 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,982.18
    +34.58 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Vital Farms Reimagines Eggs as the Most Eggs-quisite Valentine’s Day Gift in New Campaign, “Put an Egg on It”

Vital Farms
·3 min read

Vital Farms will shell out a lifetime supply of eggs in an accompanying egg proposal promotion

Vital Farms Put an Egg on It Campaign

Vital Farms Put An Egg on It Campaign
Vital Farms Put An Egg on It Campaign

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love is in the grocery store this February. Today we debuted our latest campaign “Put an Egg on It,” which features a Valentine’s Day-themed ad inspired by the latest round of egg memes, a contest to win a lifetime supply of eggs, and a letter from our CEO that gives people a window into how we’re addressing industry supply shortages. 

For weeks, the internet has been buzzing with memes and cracking jokes about “egg-flation.” Now that eggs are practically a luxury item, a carton of our eggs is the ultimate way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day, and forever.

At first glance, the new campaign video looks like your classic jewelry store engagement ring commercial—saccharine music, black and white footage, and loving couples serenading each other. But when the hero gets down on one knee and opens the box, it reveals a big, beautiful brown egg. You’re left with the message, “Love. Commitment. Vital Farms. The perfect start to your forever.”

In a letter to consumers, our President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco noted that people have “a right to know” what’s behind the recent egg shortages. He continued, “there’s no way around it – inflation and egg shortages are tough. While we’ve had some fun on social lately, we know this isn’t a laughing matter. We work hard every day to improve our corner of the food system and raise the standards across the entire industry.” Read our CEO’s full open letter about at: vitalfarms.com/an-open-letter-from-our-ceo/

Beyond the campaign spots, we’re alleviating the stress of walking down the aisle. We’ll stock one person’s fridge with a lifetime supply of eggs in exchange for a photo of their own creative egg proposal. Learn more about the promotion at: vitalfarms.com/love.

In our first collaboration with GUT Miami, “Put an Egg on It” will run on Hulu, YouTube, TikTok, and digital billboards in February, but you can treat your loved ones to our ethically produced eggs year-round. Find us on thousands of grocery shelves and menus across the country: vitalfarms.com/find-ethical-food/

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

CONTACT:

Media:
Rob Discher
Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0d890ad-e5dc-46c1-9a83-11e9323ed894


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Transocean (RIG) Bets on GSR for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

    Transocean Ltd. (RIG) offers the use of the Ocean Rig Olympia vessel, along with cash investment and engineering services to support GSR's exploration.

  • China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Almost Enough to Power Every Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines and solar panels are now generating almost enough electricity to power every home in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThese Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsWind and solar output jumped 21% last year to 1,190

  • Biden Restarts $10 Billion Tax Credit for Clean-Energy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is restarting a popular tax credit for manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells and other clean energy equipment after getting a $10 billion infusion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fig

  • For some EV owners, recharging now more costly than filling up

    Some electric car owners around the U.S. have experienced sticker shock charging their vehicles. Here's why.

  • Hydrogen to be pumped into main gas pipeline by 2025

    Hydrogen is to be pumped into Britain's main gas pipeline by 2025 as part of a scramble to ditch fossil fuels and move to net zero.

  • Africa's share of global gas supply will almost double by 2050

    Africa’s gas share in the global market will increase to over 11% of all gas supplies by 2050, according to a report by Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), from 6% in 2021.

  • Government Sets May 31 Launch Date For $10 Billion Clean Energy Tax Credit

    The clean energy investment programs authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday when the IRS said it would start accepting applications for a key tax credit on May 31.

  • America is overtaking us on green fuel, warns British Airways chief

    Rishi Sunak is failing to deliver one of the UK’s flagship green policies, the chief executive of British Airways’ parent company has said.

  • For Mining EV Metals, the Arctic Is Hot

    The scramble to secure green-energy metals is bringing new life to one of the world’s oldest mining hubs.

  • New US Offshore Energy Boss Takes Over as Wind Industry Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government is moving urgently to nurture new offshore wind and carbon storage industries despite some economic hurdles, according to the nation’s newly minted ocean energy regulator.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as Chin

  • Commodities Risk Lurking in ESG Funds Is Now Too Big to Ignore

    (Bloomberg) -- The dark side of ESG investing has the potential to undermine a whole generation of clean-tech strategies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationAdam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the C

  • Europe Sets Rules for Producing Green Hydrogen

    The European Union issued regulations for what qualifies as renewable hydrogen under its clean-energy transition plan, shaping how companies are expected to invest billions of euros in the coming years.

  • More Than Half Of Europe’s Electricity Comes From Clean Energy Sources

    Russia’s war in Ukraine has accelerated Europe’s energy transition, with more than half of the continent’s electricity coming from clean energy sources

  • Why January’s CPI report could deal a massive blow to the stock market

    The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.

  • George Soros loads up on Tesla and these other beaten-down stocks

    Billionaire investor George Soros appeared to remain bullish on Tesla — and some other beaten-down names — as the year came to a close.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Elon Musk Tweeted A Simple Emoji In Response to the Anti-Tesla Ad That Aired During The Super Bowl

    An organization that says it wants to stop the use of commercial grade software in safety-critical systems takes on Tesla Full Self Driving.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy in Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.