VitalHub Grows Revenue to $24,664,593 for Fiscal 2021, an increase of 79% from Fiscal 2020

Vitalhub Corp.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • VHI
Vitalhub Corp.
Vitalhub Corp.

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) announced today it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the Canadian securities authorities. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

When asked to comment on the results, VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow said,

“Throughout Q4 and the entire 2021 fiscal year, the Company has continued to execute on its well-defined strategy, which combines synergistic M&A with organic growth, to scale the Company on an international basis. As a result, quarter over quarter, we have seen positive changes across all key financial metrics used to measure our business. We are excited by the market traction and penetration we have achieved to-date and look forward to continuing our focused execution plan in 2022 in all areas of our business.”

The Company will be holding a conference call via Zoom on March 30, 2022, at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow. To register for the conference call please visit: Vitalhub Q4 2021 Conference Call or https://bit.ly/Vitalhub-Q4-2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue of $6,930,290, an increase of $1,847,158 or 36% from the comparative period in the prior year.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for Q4 2021 was 79% compared to 76% in Q4 2020 and 77% in Q3 2021.

  • ARR (1, 2) grew by $537,631 to $22,106,663, achieving 3% growth (all organic) in Q4 2021 versus Q3 2021.

  • Net loss of ($605,772) compared to a net loss of ($715,217) in the comparative period in the prior year.

  • EBITDA (2) of $470,036 compared to ($125,716) from the comparative period in the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $1,351,422, or 20% of revenue, compared to $713,907 or 14% of revenue from the comparative period in the prior year.

Annual 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue of $24,664,593, an increase of $10,870,401 or 79% from the prior fiscal year.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for FY 2021 was 79% compared to 75% in FY 2020.

  • ARR (1, 2) grew by $7,262,624 to $22,106,663, achieving 49% growth in FY 2021 versus FY 2020.

  • ARR (1, 2) growth consists of $2,640,543 organic growth (17.79%) and $4,622,081 acquisition growth (31.14%) in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

  • Net loss of ($1,946,641) compared to a net loss of ($2,165,721) in the prior fiscal year.

  • EBITDA (2) of $1,115,476 compared to $148,125 from the prior fiscal year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $4,548,512 or 20% of revenue, compared to $2,253,045 or 14% of revenue in the prior fiscal year.

  • Cash on hand at December 31, 2021 was $16,389,982 compared to $23,391,946 as at December 31, 2020.

  • Cashflows from operations before changes in working capital was $2,089,693 for the year as compared to $432,195 in 2020.

  • VitalHub was ranked 20th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program award amongst Canadian companies for its rapid revenue growth with 1103% growth from 2017 to 2020. The Company also ranked 127th within North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 Rankings List.

  • Subsequent to the year end on January 27, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Beautiful Information Limited. (“BI”). BI is a UK-based company, which offers unique real-time information to NHS trusts to help them plan and resource clinical services to meet hourly fluctuations in patient flow.

  • Including the acquisition of BI subsequent to the year end, VitalHub’s proforma ARR (1, 2) was $23,102,663 as at December 31, 2021.

(1) The Company defines annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) as the recurring revenue expected based on yearly subscriptions of the renewable software license fees and maintenance services
(2) Non-IFRS measure


Q4 2021 and 2020 Results

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,
2021

%
Revenue

December 31,
2020

%
Revenue

Change

December 31,
2021

%
Revenue

December 31,
2020

%
Revenue

Change

$

$

%

$

$

%

Revenue

6,930,290

100

%

5,083,132

100

%

36

%

24,664,593

100

%

13,794,192

100

%

79

%

Cost of sales

1,463,440

21

%

1,238,526

24

%

18

%

5,237,210

21

%

3,503,366

25

%

49

%

Gross Profit

5,466,850

79

%

3,844,606

76

%

42

%

19,427,383

79

%

10,290,826

75

%

89

%

Operating Expenses

General and administrative

1,441,164

21

%

1,089,178

21

%

32

%

5,079,379

21

%

3,108,682

23

%

63

%

Sales and marketing

967,630

14

%

760,703

15

%

27

%

3,614,173

15

%

1,657,427

12

%

118

%

Research and development

1,717,580

25

%

1,226,969

24

%

40

%

6,045,799

25

%

3,219,217

23

%

88

%

Depreciation

45,110

1

%

25,984

1

%

74

%

162,424

1

%

108,946

1

%

49

%

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

70,713

1

%

57,212

1

%

24

%

272,482

1

%

219,553

2

%

24

%

Stock based compensation

628,789

9

%

297,313

6

%

111

%

1,717,094

7

%

486,806

4

%

253

%

Foreign currency loss (gain)

(10,383

)

(0

%)

56,655

1

%

(118

%)

137,927

1

%

55,261

0

%

150

%

Other Income and Expenses

Amortization of intangible assets

622,750

9

%

433,834

9

%

44

%

2,241,251

9

%

1,861,438

13

%

20

%

Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs

252,597

4

%

542,310

11

%

(53

%)

1,715,942

7

%

1,618,114

12

%

6

%

Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income)

(3,966

)

(0

%)

6,769

0

%

(159

%)

(29,548

)

(0

%)

15,979

0

%

(285

%)

Interest income from sublease

0

0

%

(233

)

(0

%)

(100

%)

0

0

%

(1,936

)

(0

%)

(100

%)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

(561

)

(0

%)

(2,806

)

(0

%)

0

%

1,593

0

%

(2,806

)

(0

%)

100

%

Current and deferred income taxes

323,006

5

%

47,757

1

%

576

%

333,076

1

%

32,898

0

%

912

%

Net loss

(605,772

)

(9

%)

(715,217

)

(14

%)

(15

%)

(1,946,641

)

(8

%)

(2,165,721

)

(16

%)

(10

%)

EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)

470,036

7

%

(125,716

)

(2

%)

474

%

1,115,476

5

%

148,125

1

%

653

%

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)

1,351,422

20

%

713,907

14

%

89

%

4,548,512

18

%

2,253,045

16

%

102

%

Annualized Recurring Revenue (Non-IFRS measure)

22,106,663

14,844,039

49

%

22,106,663

14,844,039

49

%

Recurring revenue (Non-IFRS Measure)

5,290,210

76

%

3,875,409

76

%

37

%

19,250,266

78

%

10,000,703

72

%

92

%

Deferred revenue

8,821,331

6,214,736

8,821,331

6,214,736

Cash balance

16,389,982

23,391,946

16,389,982

23,391,946

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow
Chief Executive Officer, Director
(416) 727-9061
dan.matlow@Vitalhub.com


