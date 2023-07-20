Vmoto (ASX:VMT) shareholders have earned a 33% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 28% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 311% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. While the returns over the last 5 years have been good, we do feel sorry for those shareholders who haven't held shares that long, because the share price is down 39% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Vmoto moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Vmoto share price is down 39% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 79% per year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -15% a year for three years.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 12% in the last year, Vmoto shareholders lost 29%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 33%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Vmoto has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

