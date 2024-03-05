Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Shares Could Be 38% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Vonovia fair value estimate is €42.35

Current share price of €26.18 suggests Vonovia is potentially 38% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 30% higher than Vonovia's analyst price target of €32.55

Does the March share price for Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €4.13b €3.26b €3.21b €3.19b €3.17b €3.17b €3.17b €3.18b €3.19b €3.20b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.81% Est @ -0.40% Est @ -0.11% Est @ 0.09% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.40% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% €3.8k €2.7k €2.4k €2.2k €2.0k €1.8k €1.7k €1.5k €1.4k €1.3k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €21b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €3.2b× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (9.8%– 0.6%) = €35b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €35b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= €14b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €34b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €26.2, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vonovia as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Vonovia

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Vonovia, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

