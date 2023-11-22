Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shareholders have endured a 43% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), since the last five years saw the share price fall 43%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Voyager Therapeutics became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 18% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Voyager Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Voyager Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Voyager Therapeutics (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

