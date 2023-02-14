U.S. markets closed

VPG Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month Results

Vishay Precision Group
·22 min read
Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and twelve fiscal months ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $96.2 million increased 6.9% from a year ago

  • Gross profit margin was 41.2%, as compared to 38.7% a year ago

  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.5%, as compared to 40.3% a year ago

  • Operating margin was 13.6%, as compared to 9.7% reported a year ago

  • Adjusted operating margin* was 14.0%, as compared to 11.4% reported a year ago

  • Diluted net earnings per share were $0.65, as compared to $0.44 reported a year ago

  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $0.76, as compared to $0.56 reported a year ago

  • EBITDA* was $15.4 million with an EBITDA margin* of 16.0%

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $17.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 18.2%

  • Cash from operating activities was $12.5 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $6.8 million

2022 Full Year Highlights:

  • Revenues of $362.6 million increased 14.0% year-over-year

  • Gross profit margin was 41.3%, as compared to 39.4% a year ago

  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.8%, as compared to 41.2% a year ago

  • Operating margin was 12.1%, as compared to 8.6% reported last year

  • Adjusted operating margin* was 13.0%, as compared to 11.1% reported last year

  • Diluted net earnings per share were $2.63, as compared to $1.48 reported a year ago

  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $2.62, as compared to $1.87 reported a year ago

  • EBITDA* was $62.2 million with an EBITDA margin* of 17.2%

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $62.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.1%

  • Cash from operating activities was $33.0 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $12.2 million

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Our fourth quarter results contributed to a record year for VPG. For fiscal 2022, we achieved revenue growth of 14.0% despite ongoing foreign currency headwinds, adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $2.62, and an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.1%. We believe this performance demonstrates the increasing value of our technology solutions, the power of our business model, and our growth strategies.

For the fourth quarter, we achieved record revenue which was 6.9% above both the fourth quarter of last year and the third quarter of 2022. We delivered adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.76, and adjusted EBITDA* of $17.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 18.2%. After seven quarters of book-to-bill over 1.0, our book-to-bill of 0.76 reflected softer fourth quarter orders, as customers adjusted their order levels to reflect cyclical slowing in some markets and the easing of supply chain availability more broadly. While near-term visibility is limited, we expect orders to improve through 2023. We are confident about the prospects for our strategic initiatives to address emerging and broadening opportunities for our precision sensing and measurement technologies."

The Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2022 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $8.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $36.1 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $20.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The fourth fiscal quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $10.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $7.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $35.9 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $25.6 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Segment Performance
The Sensors segment revenues of $36.3 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 6.3% from the prior year of $34.1 million and decreased 4.1% sequentially from $37.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to an increase in sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market, and higher sales of our advance sensors products primarily in Avionics, Military and Space (AMS) market and General Industrial markets. Sequentially, the decrease in revenues reflected lower precision resistor sales in the Test and Measurement market which was partially offset by an increase in the AMS market, and a decrease in sales of our advanced sensors, primarily in our consumer electronics market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment of 37.6% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 was higher compared to 32.1% (or 34.8% adjusted to exclude the impact of $0.9 million of start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, and lower compared to 40.5% in the third fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to an increase in volume and average selling prices. Sequentially, adjusted gross profit margin* was lower than the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in volume and temporary manufacturing inefficiencies.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenues of $33.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 3.2% from $32.1 million in the prior year and 5.4% from $31.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to increased revenues from OEM customers for precision agriculture applications in our Other market segment. The sequential increase in revenues was primarily attributable to increased revenues from OEM customers for precision agriculture and construction applications in our Other market segment and higher revenue in our Industrial Weighing market, partially offset by lower sales in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 33.4% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 34.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, and flat compared to 33.3% in the third fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher material costs and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by higher volume and selling price increases. Sequentially, adjusted gross profit margin* was essentially flat, as higher volume was offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

The Measurement Systems segment revenues in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 of $26.8 million increased 12.8% from $23.8 million in the prior year and increased 29.2% sequentially from $20.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales of Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. ("DTS") products to the AMS and Transportation markets, and higher KELK and Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") steel-related sales. The sequential increase in revenue was primarily attributable to higher sales of DTS products to the Transportation and AMS markets and higher sales of KELK and DSI to Steel markets.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 55.9% (or 56.8% adjusted to exclude the $0.2 million of purchasing accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, compared to 54.7% (or 56.8% adjusted to exclude the $0.5 million purchasing accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, and compared to 55.5% (or 56.7% adjusted to exclude the $0.3 million of purchasing accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) from the third fiscal quarter of 2022. Year-over-year, the adjusted gross profit margin* was flat as higher revenue and higher average selling prices were offset by unfavorable product mix, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and higher materials costs. While slightly higher on a sequential basis, adjusted gross profit margin* in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflected higher volume which was partially offset by unfavorable product mix and foreign exchange rates.

Near-Term Outlook
“For the first fiscal quarter of 2023, at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2022 exchange rates, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $85 million to $95 million,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects.

"Adjusted free cash flow" for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($12.5 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($5.7 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million). "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fiscal year of 2022 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($33.0 million) in excess of our capital expenditures ($21.3 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.5 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, February 15, 2023) at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-844-200-6205 or internationally 1-929-526-1599 and use passcode 467007, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and using the passcode 330842. The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation, issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling, global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
781-222-3516
steve.cantor@vpgsensors.com


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Net revenues

$

96,240

 

 

 

$

90,017

 

 

Costs of products sold

 

56,542

 

 

 

 

55,140

 

 

Gross profit

 

39,698

 

 

 

 

34,877

 

 

Gross profit margin

 

41.2

 

%

 

 

38.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

26,461

 

 

 

 

26,057

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

188

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

Operating income

 

13,049

 

 

 

 

8,744

 

 

Operating margin

 

13.6

 

%

 

 

9.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(876

)

 

 

 

(324

)

 

Other

 

(1,448

)

 

 

 

(651

)

 

Other expenses - net

 

(2,324

)

 

 

 

(975

)

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

10,725

 

 

 

 

7,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,884

 

 

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

8,841

 

 

 

 

5,988

 

 

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

7

 

 

 

 

27

 

 

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

8,834

 

 

 

$

5,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.65

 

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.65

 

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

13,579

 

 

 

 

13,626

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

13,677

 

 

 

 

13,687

 

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Years ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Net revenues

$

362,580

 

 

 

$

317,919

 

 

Costs of products sold

 

212,978

 

 

 

 

192,777

 

 

Gross profit

 

149,602

 

 

 

 

125,142

 

 

Gross profit margin

 

41.3

 

%

 

 

39.4

 

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

104,285

 

 

 

 

95,273

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

1,518

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

Operating income

 

43,799

 

 

 

 

27,372

 

 

Operating margin

 

12.1

 

%

 

 

8.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(2,269

)

 

 

 

(1,230

)

 

Other

 

3,558

 

 

 

 

(230

)

 

Other expenses - net

 

1,289

 

 

 

 

(1,460

)

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

45,088

 

 

 

 

25,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

8,535

 

 

 

 

5,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

36,553

 

 

 

 

20,443

 

 

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

490

 

 

 

 

222

 

 

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

36,063

 

 

 

$

20,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

2.65

 

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

2.63

 

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

13,628

 

 

 

 

13,616

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

13,688

 

 

 

 

13,657

 

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

88,562

 

 

$

84,335

 

Accounts receivable

 

60,068

 

 

 

58,265

 

Inventories:

 

 

 

Raw materials

 

31,852

 

 

 

25,464

 

Work in process

 

26,401

 

 

 

23,851

 

Finished goods

 

26,407

 

 

 

27,112

 

Inventories

 

84,660

 

 

 

76,427

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

18,516

 

 

 

15,916

 

Total current assets

 

251,806

 

 

 

234,943

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

Land

 

4,117

 

 

 

4,241

 

Buildings and improvements

 

71,613

 

 

 

68,778

 

Machinery and equipment

 

125,301

 

 

 

122,202

 

Software

 

9,539

 

 

 

8,871

 

Construction in progress

 

10,075

 

 

 

7,747

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(133,518

)

 

 

(130,619

)

Property and equipment, net

 

87,127

 

 

 

81,220

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

45,544

 

 

 

45,830

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

48,217

 

 

 

52,437

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

24,342

 

 

 

27,764

 

Other assets

 

19,706

 

 

 

19,695

 

Total assets

$

476,742

 

 

$

461,889

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

13,792

 

 

$

14,876

 

Payroll and related expenses

 

21,966

 

 

 

23,772

 

Other accrued expenses

 

20,306

 

 

 

17,596

 

Income taxes

 

4,064

 

 

 

3,774

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

4,208

 

 

 

4,610

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

64,336

 

 

 

64,628

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

60,799

 

 

 

60,714

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4,212

 

 

 

5,848

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

20,043

 

 

 

25,140

 

Other liabilities

 

13,053

 

 

 

16,264

 

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs

 

7,777

 

 

 

12,253

 

Total liabilities

 

170,220

 

 

 

184,847

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

Common stock

 

1,325

 

 

 

1,322

 

Class B convertible common stock

 

103

 

 

 

103

 

Treasury stock

 

(11,504

)

 

 

(8,765

)

Capital in excess of par value

 

201,164

 

 

 

199,151

 

Retained earnings

 

156,359

 

 

 

120,296

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(40,900

)

 

 

(35,008

)

Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

306,547

 

 

 

277,099

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

(25

)

 

 

(57

)

Total equity

 

306,522

 

 

 

277,042

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

476,742

 

 

$

461,889

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

Years ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

36,553

 

 

$

20,443

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,353

 

 

 

14,996

 

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

 

(117

)

 

 

(5

)

Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment related to disposal of subsidiary

 

191

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

2,439

 

 

 

2,244

 

Inventory write-offs for obsolescence

 

1,650

 

 

 

2,288

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(2,040

)

 

 

(3,256

)

Foreign currency impacts and other items

 

(3,915

)

 

 

(1,018

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(4,777

)

 

 

(8,038

)

Inventories

 

(11,943

)

 

 

(8,626

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(2,808

)

 

 

(56

)

Trade accounts payable

 

889

 

 

 

3,292

 

Other current liabilities

 

3,393

 

 

 

11,637

 

Other non current assets and liabilities, net

 

(1,413

)

 

 

(624

)

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net

 

(426

)

 

 

(963

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

33,029

 

 

 

33,537

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(21,288

)

 

 

(17,061

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

451

 

 

 

231

 

Purchase of business

 

 

 

 

(47,216

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(20,837

)

 

 

(64,046

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

 

 

(18

)

Proceeds from revolving facility

 

 

 

 

20,000

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

(2,739

)

 

 

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(457

)

 

 

(313

)

Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements

 

(435

)

 

 

(853

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(3,631

)

 

 

18,816

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(4,334

)

 

 

(2,410

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

4,227

 

 

 

(14,103

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

84,335

 

 

 

98,438

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

88,562

 

 

$

84,335

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures purchased

$

(19,951

)

 

$

(17,567

)

Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid

$

1,731

 

 

$

3,068

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited - In thousands except per share data)

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders

 

Diluted Earnings Per share

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

As reported - GAAP

 

149,602

 

 

 

 

125,142

 

 

 

 

43,799

 

 

 

 

27,372

 

 

 

$

36,063

 

 

$

20,221

 

 

$

2.63

 

 

$

1.48

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

41.3

 

%

 

 

39.4

 

%

 

 

12.1

 

%

 

 

8.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

1,550

 

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.20

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

COVID-19 impact

 

138

 

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

(574

)

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

(574

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.04

)

Start-up costs

 

150

 

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.23

 

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.01

 

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,579

)

 

 

109

 

 

 

(0.26

)

 

 

0.01

 

Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

2,596

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.20

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

151,440

 

 

 

$

131,025

 

 

 

$

47,155

 

 

 

$

35,244

 

 

 

$

35,884

 

 

$

25,606

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

$

1.87

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

41.8

 

%

 

 

41.2

 

%

 

 

13.0

 

%

 

 

11.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders

 

Diluted Earnings Per share

Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

As reported - GAAP

$

39,698

 

 

 

$

34,877

 

 

 

$

13,049

 

 

 

$

8,744

 

 

 

$

8,834

 

 

$

5,961

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

$

0.44

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

41.2

 

%

 

 

38.7

 

%

 

 

13.6

 

%

 

 

9.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

240

 

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.04

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 impact

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,616

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.04

 

Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

436

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.04

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

39,938

 

 

 

$

36,309

 

 

 

$

13,477

 

 

 

$

10,252

 

 

 

$

10,426

 

 

$

7,665

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.56

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

41.5

 

%

 

 

40.3

 

%

 

 

14.0

 

%

 

 

11.4

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

October 1, 2022

Sensors

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

13,645

 

 

 

$

10,954

 

 

 

$

15,324

 

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

37.6

 

%

 

 

32.1

 

%

 

 

40.5

 

%

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

13,645

 

 

 

$

11,870

 

 

 

$

15,324

 

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

37.6

 

%

 

 

34.8

 

%

 

 

40.5

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighing Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

11,043

 

 

 

$

10,913

 

 

 

$

10,470

 

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

33.4

 

%

 

 

34.0

 

%

 

 

33.3

 

%

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

11,043

 

 

 

$

10,913

 

 

 

$

10,470

 

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

33.4

 

%

 

 

34.0

 

%

 

 

33.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Measurement Systems

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

15,009

 

 

 

$

13,012

 

 

 

$

11,526

 

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

55.9

 

%

 

 

54.7

 

%

 

 

55.5

 

%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

240

 

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

 

260

 

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

15,249

 

 

 

$

13,528

 

 

 

$

11,786

 

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

56.8

 

%

 

 

56.8

 

%

 

 

56.7

 

%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

October 1, 2022

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

8,834

 

 

 

$

5,961

 

 

 

$

10,118

 

 

Interest Expense

 

876

 

 

 

 

324

 

 

 

 

636

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,884

 

 

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

 

2,323

 

 

Depreciation

 

2,882

 

 

 

 

2,993

 

 

 

 

2,937

 

 

Amortization

 

952

 

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

 

960

 

 

EBITDA

 

15,428

 

 

 

$

12,029

 

 

 

$

16,974

 

 

EBITDA MARGIN

 

16.0

 

%

 

 

13.4

 

%

 

 

18.8

 

%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

240

 

 

 

 

516

 

 

 

 

260

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

188

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

165

 

 

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange loss/(gain)

 

1,616

 

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

 

(1,261

)

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

17,472

 

 

 

 

14,169

 

 

 

 

16,138

 

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

 

18.2

 

%

 

 

15.7

 

%

 

 

17.9

 

%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

Year ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

36,063

 

 

 

$

20,221

 

 

Interest Expense

 

2,269

 

 

 

 

1,230

 

 

Income tax expense

 

8,535

 

 

 

 

5,469

 

 

Depreciation

 

11,504

 

 

 

 

11,684

 

 

Amortization

 

3,849

 

 

 

 

3,312

 

 

EBITDA

 

62,220

 

 

 

$

41,916

 

 

EBITDA MARGIN

 

17.2

 

%

 

 

13.2

 

%

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

1,550

 

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

Restructuring costs

 

1,518

 

 

 

 

76

 

 

COVID-19 impact

 

138

 

 

 

 

(574

)

 

Start-up costs

 

150

 

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(3,579

)

 

 

 

109

 

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

61,997

 

 

 

 

49,897

 

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

 

17.1

 

%

 

 

15.7

 

%


